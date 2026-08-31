Washington Enters Monday With Only 3 Cornerbacks After Cutting Fabian Moreau — Commanders Daily

After releasing Fabian Moreau and placing Trey Amos on injured reserve, the Commanders' initial 53-man roster is dangerously thin at cornerback. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders finalized their initial 53-man roster Sunday night, but one position immediately stood out as unfinished: cornerback. After releasing Fabian Moreau, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Fred Davis II, and Car'lin Vigers, and then placing Trey Amos on injured reserve with a designation to return, the team has only three cornerbacks: Amik Robertson, Mike Sainristil, and Rasul Douglas. There is absolutely zero chance the team intends to enter Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles with only three cornerbacks.



What makes the Moreau release even more interesting is that he appeared to find a quick home in the system and provided an obvious, much-needed depth option. Moreau is a vested veteran, meaning he doesn't have to clear waivers and is immediately a free agent, giving the team the option to re-sign him, if they choose, once a spot is available.



The bigger picture is clear: Washington placed Trey Amos on IR, meaning they will be without him for the first four games of the season against arguably the toughest section of their schedule. Mike Sainristil can play inside and outside at a high level, and Rasul Douglas brings experience, but three cornerbacks still don't provide enough functional depth for gameday. One injury would cripple their entire defensive makeup, especially at one of football’s most substitution-heavy positions.

Shy Tuttle Expected Back After Initial Roster Cuts

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A detail view of Washington Commanders helmets on the sidelines during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington's initial roster fluidity is already showing up along the defensive line. Veteran defensive tackle Shy Tuttle was one of the team's Sunday cuts, but according to multiple sources, he is expected to return once the Commanders create additional space by moving Laremy Tunsil and Jer'Zhan Newton to injured reserve. Washington had to carry both injured players through the initial cutdown after using its two return designations on Amos and Jeremy McNichols, but moving Tunsil and Newton to IR afterward will open two spots on the 53. One of those spots is reportedly expected to go to Tuttle.



Tuttle's expected return is another example of why Sunday's roster should be viewed as anything but final. Washington already has a plan for one of the spots that should open up, while the other gives Peters another opening to address a roster that still has some obvious holes. With only three cornerbacks currently in the building, it would make plenty of sense for that position to be near the top of the list, whether that means bringing Moreau back or finding another option elsewhere.

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