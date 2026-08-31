Following a generally unimpressive three-game preseason sample size, the Washington Commanders are preparing for next month's regular season kickoff. And thanks to some recently announced roster cuts, the fans have an idea of who they'll be trooping into Week 1 alongside.

All NFL teams had to trim their training camp invitees to their lists of soon-to-be-eligible in-game participants, accounting for recent injuries, positional battles, and specific lineup needs. Though just about everyone whom the organization had poured meaningful investments into managed to hang on, some releases triggered bigger shock levels than others.

Surprise: Henry Ruled Out of RB Room

The Commanders' budding running back prospects seemed like exactly the antidote that Washington's fan base needed after finally purging the roster of the past-the-prime contributors.

Robert Henry Jr., along with late-round draftee Kaytron Allen, looked like potential offensive chips for the future - depth carriers to mold behind Bill Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. But unfortunately for Henry, a few strong preseason outings weren't enough for him to unseat the injured Jeremy McNichols behind Allen on Washington's depth chart.

Robert Henry Jr. turns the corner for SIX!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/t1GxfYqbRP — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

He faded from the forefront of the Commanders' ground game following a strong 12-carry, 75-yard outing against the Miami Dolphins, but he was efficient enough in spurts to get re-signed to Washington's practice squad. We likely haven't seen the last of him, especially given the questionable statuses ahead of him in line, as he's a margin talent worth eyeing.

Not a Surprise: Hartman Usurped from Longtime QB3 Role

Much like Henry, former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman went overlooked during his own NFL Draft experience, but that didn't stop him from hanging around Washington as a regular roamer along the sideline for two years.

As well-liked as he was in the Commanders' quarterback room as Jayden Daniels' understudy of choice, he'd never come close to outclassing longtime reserve Marcus Mariota, and this past preseason proved that he couldn't even keep up with a rookie in Athan Kaliakmanis.

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (15) looks to throw from the pocket during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's back to the practice squad for Hartman, who's still yet to check into a game over two years on the Commanders' books. He couldn't hang with more developmentally exciting peers in his brief 2026 appearances, and it appears that he couldn't fend off the up-and-comer Kaliakmanis with his value as an off-field asset.

Surprise: Commanders Spurn Obvious DB Depth in Moreau

Fabian Moreau isn't a stranger to Washington. The former third-round draftee spent his first four years with the then-named Redskins/Football Team, the longest he'd stay anywhere before quickly transitioning into a journeyman cornerback.

Nov 11, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Washington Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) and running back Adrian Peterson (26) works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was angling for something resembling a homecoming in his attempt to fill the void that's sure to be left by Trey Amos' lengthy IR stint, but the Commanders elected to just hold on to their veterans of choice, Amik Robertson and Rasul Douglas, to complement Mike Sainristil. They'll need someone to eat innings during Amos' absence, and the coaches have already come knocking, re-signing Moreau after moving Tunsil and Newton to injured reserve.

Not a Surprise: Yankoff Extends Commanders TE Rotation

Just like he did last year, Colson Yankoff squeaked his way onto the season opener's depth chart as the fourth-string tight end behind Chig Okonkwo, John Bates and Ben Sinnott. And while two total receptions on three targets over two years in the pros isn't much to go off of, anyone who's kept tabs on his preseason coming-out party has known about the excitement he's drummed up.

Commanders RB's/TE's vs Ravens LB's/Safeties



One on one matchups.



Loved the rep from Yankoff and Kaytron Allen here. pic.twitter.com/32BkioKSmb — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 26, 2026

He'll rank amongst the fastest weapons in Daniels' arsenal, a speedy threat at 6'4 with some of the better receiving hands on the team. Even if he has to earn his stripes as a special-teamer, he's still worth keeping as an athletic option downfield and an effective blocker.

Yankoff is the kind of player who'd be much more popular if the franchise had drafted him, but his traits could still lead to a few standout plays should he finally crack the coaching staff's inner circle of trust. For now, he marks yet another pass-catching option to pad the margins alongside Washington's litany of route-runners.

Surprise: Tuttle Makes Predictably Brief Trip Off Active Roster

This one required a disclaimer from lead NFL insider Adam Schefter. Shy Tuttle, arguably the most experienced cut from the weekend's slashings, didn't see his name included with the other players whom the organization initially held on to, but he won't have to wait long for his next call.

Commanders are releasing defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, but plan on bringing him back for the first game, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

Tuttle, who's recorded 247 all-purpose tackles over seven professional seasons, filed his last four takedowns over two outings spent with the 2025 Commanders after he was claimed off waivers. He, like Moreau, was expected to rejoin the fully elevated corps after Washington finishes clarifying its IR slots, and he already signed back for more.

The defensive line may need all the help it can get, especially with a skeleton-crew secondary and the shortage Johnny Newton has already created at the position group with his own health concerns. Tuttle may not be a guaranteed starter, but he's about as qualified a reserve as the Commanders are going to find in their attempt to fill this hole.

Not a Surprise: McCaffrey Outlasts Jefferson as Final Third-String WR

One of Washington's final lingering training camp battles centered around whether they'd bring a seventh wide receiver aboard and who they'd decide upon between Luke McCaffrey and Van Jefferson.

Other deep cuts like Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks looked like theoretical cut candidates themselves over the last few months, but unlike McCaffrey and Jefferson, they sat out for the Commanders' disastrous 41-3 showing against the Baltimore Ravens. The two fringe receivers tied one another in numerical production, securing one 17-yard reception apiece, but McCaffrey's added value as a productive kick returner looks to have tipped the scales in his favor.

A big key for Luke McCaffrey: averaged 29.6 yards per KR last season. His 7 returns of 35-plus yards were tied for most in the NFL in only 9 games. Had a solid summer in practice but the ST work is important. Also covers kicks — John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2026

McCaffrey, a former third-round prospect, is five years younger than the journeyman Jefferson, who's enjoyed a few one-and-done stops since departing the Los Angeles Rams. He can still play, as evidenced by a few noteworthy preseason reactions and catches, meaning that he'll enjoy the chance to play elsewhere should another team swoop in with an offer.

Now that McCaffrey is ready to join a seven-deep wide receiver room, his next task will be to set himself up to avoid falling behind Brown, Burks, Jaylin Lane, and the rest of the Commanders' rotational wideouts.

Aug 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (11) makes a fair catch on a punt in front of Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) in the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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