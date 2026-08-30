Washington Commanders Initial 53-Man Roster After Final Cuts
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The Washington Commanders have trimmed their 91-man roster down to 53, which was due to the NFL league office by 6 p.m. ET. The roster reflects decisions the Commanders' front office made after weeks of training camp and preseason. This is the initial 53-man roster and will likely change multiple times before Week 1.
Quarterback (3)
Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Athan Kaliakmanis
Running Back (3)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen
Wide Receiver (7)
Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks, Jaylin Lane, Dyami Brown
Tight End (4)
Chig Okonkwo, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff
Offensive Line (10)
Sam Cosmi, Chris Paul, Nick Allegretti, Matt Gulbin, Brandon Coleman, Josh Conerly Jr., Andrew Wylie, D.J. Humphries, Tanoa Togiai
Laremy Tunsil will be placed on IR soon.
EDGE (3)
Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, Joshua Josephs *** Reserve/Suspended - Dorance Armstrong for Week 1 ***, Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Defensive Tackle/Defensive Line (6)
Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, Tim Settle, Charles Omenihu, Ricky Barber
Jer'Zhan Newton will be placed on IR soon.
Linebacker (5)
Sonny Styles, Frankie Luvu, Leo Chenal, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano
Cornerback (4)
Rasul Douglas, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, Fabian Moreau
Safety (5)
Nick Cross, Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves, Tyler Owens, Percy Butler
Specialists (3)
Drew Stevens, Tress Way, Tyler Ott
Injured Reserve with designations to return
CB Trey Amos, RB Jeremy McNichols (will have to miss first four games)
Getting the roster down to 53 is only the beginning, as the Commanders' roster construction is far from over. The next phase will include adding players via the waiver wire and signing players to the team's practice squad.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone