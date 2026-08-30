The Washington Commanders have trimmed their 91-man roster down to 53, which was due to the NFL league office by 6 p.m. ET. The roster reflects decisions the Commanders' front office made after weeks of training camp and preseason. This is the initial 53-man roster and will likely change multiple times before Week 1.

Quarterback (3)

Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Athan Kaliakmanis

Running Back (3)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen

Wide Receiver (7)

Aug 14, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (11) gestures on the field against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks, Jaylin Lane, Dyami Brown

Tight End (4)

Chig Okonkwo, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff

Offensive Line (10)

Sam Cosmi, Chris Paul, Nick Allegretti, Matt Gulbin, Brandon Coleman, Josh Conerly Jr., Andrew Wylie, D.J. Humphries, Tanoa Togiai



Laremy Tunsil will be placed on IR soon.

Aug 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Joshua Josephs (48) fights for the fumbled ball in the end zone with Detroit Lions offensive tackle Larry Borom (79) and scores a touchdown at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE (3)

Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, Joshua Josephs *** Reserve/Suspended - Dorance Armstrong for Week 1 *** , Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Defensive Tackle/Defensive Line (6)

Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, Tim Settle, Charles Omenihu, Ricky Barber



Jer'Zhan Newton will be placed on IR soon.

Linebacker (5)

Aug 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) gets tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Styles, Frankie Luvu, Leo Chenal, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano

Cornerback (4)

Rasul Douglas, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, Fabian Moreau

Safety (5)

Aug 14, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Juju Brents (8) is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens (18) while making a catch during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Cross, Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves, Tyler Owens, Percy Butler

Specialists (3)

Drew Stevens, Tress Way, Tyler Ott

Injured Reserve with designations to return

CB Trey Amos, RB Jeremy McNichols (will have to miss first four games)

Getting the roster down to 53 is only the beginning, as the Commanders' roster construction is far from over. The next phase will include adding players via the waiver wire and signing players to the team's practice squad.

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