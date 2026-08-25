Commanders Make Six Roster Moves, Release Will Harris and Malik Spencer

The Washington Commanders made several roster changes Tuesday morning, announcing six moves, including releasing safeties Will Harris and Malik Spencer. The team also simultaneously signed outside linebacker Carlos "Boogie" Basham and safeties Joshuah Bledsoe (27) and Quindell Johnson (26), while also placing outside linebacker Drake Jackson on the Reserve/Injured List. The timing suggests Washington is actively reshaping the bottom of the roster as several players are unable to participate and final roster decisions are approaching.

We have made the following roster moves:

- Signed OLB Boogie Basham, S Joshuah Bledsoe and S Quindell Johnson

- Released S Will Harris and S Malik Spencer

- Placed OLB Drake Jackson on the Reserve/Injured List pic.twitter.com/iacPy1f7WO — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 25, 2026

Washington Changes the Safety Room

Will Harris is the most notable departure, though his release isn't much of a surprise. He entered camp with a legitimate opportunity to remain a part of Washington's safety rotation. Harris had gradually moved onto the roster bubble over the last couple of weeks, but Tuesday's release certainly removes any uncertainty. Spencer, on the other hand, is a bit of a surprise after his play had generated some positive momentum coming out of camp with the intercepted pass against Miami in the preseason opener.



Bledsoe spent time with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas last year, along with stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Johnson has spent time with the Chicago Bears (appearing in 9 regular-season games in 2023), Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers, and also played for the UFL's Louisville Kings this past season. Quinn said the team is dealing with several injuries they want to work through; swapping out two safeties this late suggests the staff still believes there are improvements available at the back end of the depth chart.



Basham was part of the group of eight that visited and worked out at Ashburn on Monday. Basham was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2021 out of Wake Forest. He'll now get a late opportunity at a position where Washington has continued searching for depth and competition throughout camp.

With a name like Carlos “Boogie”

Basham, you know he was born to be an NFL defensive lineman.#BillsMafia #BUFvsLAR pic.twitter.com/9LRxnsNUOh — PlayerProfiler NOW+ (@Profiler_Now) September 9, 2022

To make room for Basham, the team also placed OLB Drake Jackson on the Reserve/Injured list.



Washington added three players to the roster and released two, while moving another to Reserve/Injured in one morning, continuing an unusually active stretch of late-camp roster churn. Dan Quinn has spent the summer preaching competition, and Tuesday’s moves show that even positive preseason moments or previous NFL experience are no protection when Washington believes another option might improve the roster.

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