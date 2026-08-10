The Washington Commanders released their first unofficial depth chart of the season Monday morning. The chart gives us a limited view of how several competitions and position groups are currently arranged after eight days of training camp.



First, it should be pointed out, in the words of Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, "I would say the unofficial depth chart was about as valuable as preseason rankings." That said, the chart is not completely useless; it gives a general idea of where things stand, but should not be treated as anything permanent. Think of it as fluid and ever-changing when needed. Also, the chart was obviously not just created, as it still lists Laremy Tunsil at left tackle and Brandon Coleman at left guard, which has now drastically changed following Tunsil's torn triceps.

Luke McCaffrey’s WR3 Placement May Mean More Than Quinn Lets On

While Quinn might say the chart means whatever he wants, when it comes to Luke McCaffrey, he was direct in what he has both seen and liked. The chart has McCaffrey listed as the number three receiver behind only Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.



"Yeah, I would say the unofficial depth chart was about as valuable as preseason rankings. But what I can comment on is the intentional work Luke in a number of areas. He really kind of came on as a kick returner last year, so that kind of speaks to his competitive nature. He’s improved releases off the line of scrimmage the route techniques. And so just seeing him, more time on task and Year 3 at the position, it’s easy to see his ascension going up.



He’s versatile. He plays both in the slot and outside. With the addition, obviously, of Stef coming here too, how do we maneuver and put guys in different spots? But him, and there’s a number of guys at the position that are really leveling up. It’s nice to see Jaylin Lane going into Year 2 and just elevate the game, and so it’s a cool thing to see."



The part that stuck out to me was the "it’s easy to see his ascension going up" section where Quinn gives reasoning as to why McCaffrey is with the first team. Quinn also mentioned Jaylin Lane "elevating" his game, which further fuels the competition behind McCaffrey, McLaurin, and Diggs.

Jake Moody Is Still Listed Ahead of Drew Stevens

The chart lists Jake Moody above Drew Stevens despite Stevens clearly creating separation during the most recent kicking sessions of camp. Of course, this is exactly what Quinn was talking about when comparing this chart to preseason rankings. Not meaningless, just with clear guardrails of relevancy. Preseason remains the ultimate sniff test for players in roster battles.

K’Lavon Chaisson Sits Ahead of Dorance Armstrong

The depth chart also lists K'Lavon Chaisson and his disruptive stack of traits as the first-string, ahead of Dorance Armstrong. Armstrong only recently returned to practice and is still being brought back up to speed physically after missing the first week-plus of camp. One thing that can be taken from the chart is that Chaisson has shown enough to at least not be viewed as only a rotational piece.

“I think physicality is what this team embodies and embraces.”



K’Lavon Chaisson talked with @GrantPaulsen after practice. pic.twitter.com/EOlm0WjolX — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) August 4, 2026

Sonny Styles Is Already at the Top With Leo Chenal

One thing that stuck out to me when I looked at the linebackers was the "OR" to the right of Sonny Styles' name in the chart. Now, obviously, this is implying that Styles "OR" Leo Chenal will be with the first team. That, of course, is interesting when you're speaking about the No. 7 pick in this past spring's draft. The fact that Styles has done enough already to be listed as an ‘OR’ with Leo Chenal after eight days of training camp tells me Washington intends to find a meaningful role for him. His play on the practice field reminds me he will not let them forget it either.



Quinn's preseason reference is actually spot on in being correct that the chart means little, but those with experience in the process know the true sniff test with roster battles lies within game situations. The depth chart should be used for clues on where the coaching staff thinks the roster currently sits.

The Washington Commanders unofficial depth chart | Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders unofficial depth chart | Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders unofficial depth chart | Washington Commanders

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