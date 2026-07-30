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Commanders Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Training Camp

Track every Washington Commanders injury, practice absence and return throughout 2026 training camp.
Philip Hughes|
Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media prior to day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media prior to day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Washington Commanders

Latest Commanders Injury Updates

Last updated: July 30, 2026

July 30

Nick Allegretti — Calf: Left Wednesday’s practice early on. Dan Quinn described it as a calf strain and said they do not anticipate him being out long.

Treylon Burks — Foot: Held out of Thursday's practice after telling the trainers he felt soreness in his foot. Quinn said it was precautionary.

Physically Unable to Perform List

Dorance Armstrong — Knee: Quinn recently said he was very close to returning from rehab after the season-ending knee injury he sustained in 2025.

Trey Amos — Lower leg/hamstring: Recovering from the fractured fibula that ended his rookie season. Amos had complained about soreness, so the team is treating it like other soft-tissue injuries and giving him more time.

Deatrich Wise Jr. — Quadriceps: Continuing rehabilitation from the quad injury he suffered during the 2025 season.

Kain Medrano — Hamstring: Dealing with what the Commanders described as a minor hamstring injury and expected back soon.

Non-Football Injury List

Tress Way — Pectoral: Expected to miss some time early in camp, although the team does not believe the injury will keep him out for an extended period. The team signed Matt Haack to cover the punting duties while Way is recovering.

Returned to Practice

Fred Davis II: Activated from the Active/NFI list before Washington’s first training-camp practice on 7-29-2026.

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Philip Hughes
PHILIP HUGHES

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com

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