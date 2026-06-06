Commanders Roster Ranking, No. 24: Can Dyami Brown Reclaim His Value on a Low-Risk Return?

Dyami Brown has always been a vertical threat with straight-line speed and a bit of the yips when it comes to hanging onto the ball in clutch situations. Brown always seems on the cusp of making it big, but has been chasing his own tail a bit since the 2024 playoffs, when he caught 14 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown for Washington.

Dyami Strengths and Weaknesses

Last offseason, he left for Jacksonville on a 1-year, $10 million prove-it deal that didn't work out the way his camp wanted after suffering a shoulder injury and being shuffled out of the mix. Brown has always been a bit of a disappointment in the regular season. In 14 games last year (6 starts), he had 20 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown. The number that shot up during his time with the Jaguars was the drop rate (13.5%). It may have seemed like that was a massive issue for him in Washington, but the truth is, he had five total regular-season drops in his entire career heading into last season, when he had five drops for the year.

Dyami Brown's Drop Grades | Pro Football Focus

The front office clearly believes he has enough chemistry with Jayden Daniels and is willing to do enough of the dirty work in the trenches to bring him back on a 1-year, $1.75 million contract.

Why Dyami is So Important

I've been really pleased with the entire receiver room. It's just, you know, we talk about it like you're trying to build a basketball roster. Like you don't want all guys who can do the same things, and Antonio's been great stepping in, learning the system, and he's made some plays out here too, which has been exciting. And we feel really good with the pass catcher room and where we're at in that. Getting Treylon [Burks] back and Dyami [Brown] and some of, you know, the acquisitions that we made there. So, feel really good about it. New OC David Blough

New Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough likened the receivers' room to a basketball roster (see quote above). With that in mind, Blough's vision for a player with Dyami's skill set will likely involve moving him around pre-snap to get better matchups and letting the ball fly downfield more often. Brown will always be a long-ball target; there's no reason to complicate things. If he can find some consistency, there's likely a pretty sizable place for him in Blough's offense.

What Happens if Dyami Gets Hurt

With Dyami Brown currently buried in the non-existant (for now) depth chart, it's hard to visualize where the team would be if he were injured during the season. At this point, his presence on the roster could be as the guy inhabiting the WR5 or WR6 spot, so the guy behind him might be on the practice squad.

Why We Ranked Dyami Here

Dyami Brown is still a dangerous weapon if used correctly in the right situation. At this point in his career, the conversation may no longer be about him being a number one guy on a team, but more so, what he can do to contribute in between. His No. 24 ranking may be a bit generous when you consider Treylon Burks is on the same roster and is not ranked, but the time Brown spent with Daniels can't be forgotten about in terms of those two already putting in time together. In the end, Commanders GM Adam Peters clearly saw Brown as part of the foundation he's building.



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