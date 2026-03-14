Commanders Sign WR Dyami Brown to 1-Year Deal, Reuniting With Jayden Daniels

A familiar face is returning to the burgundy and gold uniform as the Washington Commanders continue working to add depth to their wide receiver room this offseason.

A Familiar Target Returns

The Commanders have decided to sign Dyami Brown to a one-year, $3 million contract. In addition to bringing Brown back to the roster, Washington also added former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson, continuing their effort to strengthen a position group that struggled with injuries and inconsistency last season.

The Commanders are bringing back WR Dyami Brown on a 1-year deal, source confirmed. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2026

Building His Role in Washington

Brown first arrived in Washington after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Over four seasons with the Commanders, Brown appeared in 63 games with 10 starts. During that span, he recorded 59 receptions for 784 yards and four touchdowns.

His most productive season came in 2024, which also marked the first year under head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels. Brown finished that season with 30 receptions for 308 yards and a touchdown, but his biggest impact came late in the year as Washington pushed toward the postseason.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In three playoff games, he caught 14 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown, emerging as a reliable target and showing flashes of the deep threat Washington hoped he could become.

A Fresh Start That Never Took Off

That late-season surge helped Brown land a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency last March. However, things never fully panned out during his time in Jacksonville. As other receivers moved ahead of him on the depth chart, Brown struggled to carve out a consistent role. He appeared in 14 games last season, finishing with 20 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Adding Depth to the Receiver Room

Washington entered this offseason needing to reinforce its wide receiver group. The team still has key pieces returning, including Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane, but injuries limited several of them at different points last season.

The Commanders also re-signed Treylon Burks to a one-year deal, while the future of Noah Brown remains uncertain after injuries impacted both of his seasons in Washington, and he has yet to be brought back.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) | Travis Register-Imagn Images

By bringing Dyami Brown back into the fold, the Commanders add a familiar option who is familiar with Daniels and has shown he can produce in key moments. If he can recapture the form he showed late in the 2024 season.

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