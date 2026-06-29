Commanders Roster Ranking No. 19: Amik Robertson Brings Needed Edge to Secondary

When we were making this list, we did not rank Amik Robertson No. 19 because he completely solves the Washington Commanders' cornerback questions. He landed in that spot because of what he brings to the room: a tough-as-nails, versatile, and experienced defensive back who can add a firm backbone to help stabilize a secondary in desperate need of an identity.



This is not a man who runs from competition; he creates it.



Robertson signed with the Commanders this offseason after spending two years in Detroit and four with the Raiders, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.



At 5-9, he may not be the biggest defensive back on the roster, but he definitely brings some attitude to a position that cannot afford to play soft. It does not take long to see he has the heart of a Lion, has played enough football to understand how to survive inside, and is tough enough to compete outside when needed.

Reminding Vikings fans that Amik Robertson owns Justin Jefferson pic.twitter.com/vzPgmnf57e — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) April 6, 2025

Why Amik Robertson is So Important

Washington comes into the 2026 season on the heels of a tough year in which the defense gave up an average of 384.3 total yards per game. That ranked as the worst in the entire league. The team needed a change, and it got one in new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. The next thing the team needed was an infusion of talent. Commanders GM Adam Peters landed on Robertson early.



Robertson is important to a burgundy and gold roster in desperate need of stability, having already played 86 games (35 starts) over six years. That is not to say Washington is asking him to be a shutdown corner, which is not the point of the ranking. The team has other options at defensive back with tons of upside; he just adds someone who has seen enough Sundays to know what the job requires.



Robertson's value lies in the reliable, versatile veteran option he brings to a room where roles have yet to be settled. In the sub-package world that coordinators thrive in these days, Amik's position flexibility is no small thing. Having a defensive coordinator who comes from a system that lived in that sub-package world, and a corner who can compete in different alignments, makes the room much more well-rounded.



With all that Washington still has to figure out in the secondary, Robertson might be the most necessary cornerback on the roster. Not the most talented, but the guy who checks the most boxes.

I CAUGHT UP WITH ONE OF THE NEWEST MEMBERS OF THE COMMANDERS CORNERBACK AMIK ROBERTSON (NOT A DRAKE FAN LOL) @_YoungTruth7 pic.twitter.com/DPYB5pP1cI — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) May 27, 2026

Amik Robertson Strengths and Weaknesses

The level of competition he brings to the field is Robertson's biggest strength. He plays like a player who is four to five inches taller, which makes a world of difference considering he has spent most of his career fighting to prove he belongs in the league.



Physicality, willingness to tackle, and comfort playing in traffic are not always traits that fit together with a player of Robertson's stature. While he can play different spots, he is better built to play inside, where his ball production and playmaking get the opportunity to flash. Last year, he finished the season with 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and an interception.



Two of Robertson's rather obvious weaknesses are size and ceiling. Big receivers will have their moments to test him, as he should not be viewed as a player who fixes every issue for Washington. He can help the situation, but he is not the type of player to carry the room if needed.

What Happens if Amik Robertson Gets Hurt

If Robertson were to get hurt, Washington would not lose its only cornerback option, but it would throw a wrench into things, as he is one of the more versatile and experienced defensive backs on the team.



The pressure the rest of the room would feel would be intense, making Mike Sainristil more important than ever and giving them a much smaller margin for error. That is where Robertson's value instantly becomes clear: he gives Washington more ways to mix and match the cornerback room. All of that shrinks the moment Robertson is no longer available.



Washington added Amik Robertson for a reason; the moment he is no longer available, that reason becomes an issue again.

#Commanders DC Daronte Jones on CB Mike Sainristil & CB Amik Robertson:



“[Mikey] has inside/outside flex”



“[Amik] is a pit bull out there…”



“They’re like two peas in a pod.” pic.twitter.com/vGlWdDYJ8i — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 9, 2026

Why We Ranked Amik Robertson Here

Robertson lands at No. 19 because Washington needs what he brings, even if he is not the perfect player. The limitations in his game restrict him from ranking higher. The players above will bring more upside or value, but that will not keep him from trying to prove himself.



Ranking him any lower would ignore his importance in helping shape the defense this season. The team needed more experience, flexibility, and toughness. Robertson has checked all those boxes so far.



Robertson is not looking to be any type of savior, but he does make the room tougher, deeper, and seemingly less fragile, which is enough to rank him at No. 19.

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