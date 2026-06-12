Inside the Numbers: How Adam Peters Structured Washington's 2026 Cap Space for Long-Term Leverage

Watching Washington Commanders General Manager Adam Peters work his salary cap magic in plain sight is something meant to enjoy. There's nowhere to hide from numbers publicly released at certain times, which is how the front office books work for all 32 teams. Let's take a moment and crack open the Commanders' current cap situation for a deeper look.



The first thing you see when you open Over the Cap and navigate to the Commanders section is that Washington has $43,703,984 in available space. The way this currently breaks down is that the team has spent $131,199,656 on offense, $165,818,330 on defense, and $5,581,667 on special teams.

The Top of the Leaderboard and the Offseason Purge

Available salary cap numbers for the top 17 franchises. | Over The Cap

In terms of total space, only the San Francisco 49ers ($71,729,661) and the Tennessee Titans ($49,470,052) have more than Washington. The biggest move the franchise made to shed cap this offseason was by cutting Marshon Lattimore, which saved the team $18.5 million. The team was able to get here by riding the coattails of Peters' strict cap philosophy, which basically refuses to overpay for non-premium positions, while shedding the larger contracts that weigh down the cap.

What Having $43.7 Million in Available Cap Space Means

Having $43.7 million in cap space means Washington has the financial leverage to do just about anything in the free agent market that they want to right now. Given how he works the books, splash moves are unlikely to be in the mix, but shrewd one-year prove-it deals are the candy that sits in Adam Peters' pockets in the mornings.



This offseason, when Peters started targeting free agents, he wasn't interested in locking everyone down for 4-5-year deals. He stuck to his guns and targeted paying heavily in the incentives column, along with giving short-term deals that hit the books evenly. The strategy works if executed correctly.

The Quarterback Blueprint and Foundational Extensions

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

One of the biggest competitive advantages of any sport within the salary cap realm is a quarterback on a fixed rookie contract. That's something playing heavily into Peters' long-term plans, as realistically, he's already mapping out how the team will afford Jayden Daniels once his rookie deal expires. Until that time comes, the Commanders have the ultimate cheat code in terms of getting a massive discount at the top-paying position.



The rookie-scale advantage also allows the team to extend certain players who fit the foundational blueprint Peters has set. One such player is Laremy Tunsil, whom the team fully expects to extend again very soon, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the history of the game once again. The importance of someone who protects your young franchise quarterback's blindside is hard to gauge, but certainly valuable, hence why you keep him happy and paid.

Understanding the Offseason Rules: The Rule of 51

The top 51 cuts off at Jordan Magee | HTTR4LIFE LLC (screenshot)

One thing everyone should understand first when looking at cap dynamics is the rule of 51. The rule of 51 applies from the beginning of the NFL league year in March through the first game of the regular season in September. For clarity, the first person who currently does not count in the rule of 51 is LB Jordan Magee, who has a cap number of $1,167,807.



Understand that Peters is not just hoarding this money so he can swim in it, ala Scrooge McDuck. No, he's sectioning this money out to use to sign the team's most important long-term answers at premier spots. Smart franchises never start a season with less than $9-$13 million, if at all possible, so that they can stay above water the entire year, even with injuries piling up. At the end of the season, anything left in terms of cap space rolls over to the next season.



Fans of the burgundy and gold should revel in the fact that for the first time in many years, the team's books are in the hands of a group of disciplined adults who know how to run a roster. If all goes well, they could have nearly $67 million in free space by the beginning of next season as the strategy continues.

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