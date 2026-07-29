Why the Commanders Believe Nick Allegretti Can Win Their Starting Center Job

The Washington Commanders are entering training camp without an established starting center. What they do have in Nick Allegretti is a dependable interior lineman who is capable of playing all three positions along the interior.



While Allegretti's position versatility is intriguing, the Commanders believe his intelligence, leadership, and composure under pressure make him a strong candidate for the job.



A glance at Allegretti's snap history shows he has not played much at center in his NFL career, logging around 190 snaps at the position and starting only two games, both at the end of last season with Washington. Dan Quinn noted that he has consistently practiced across the interior.

He's played center, he's played guard, even though you may not have seen him in some of the games; like, every week he was, you know, repping inside to go. So, that was a big piece of it. We’ve got a lot of faith and confidence in him. It's another one of the positions that we do have competition that we're going for. Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn

Why Washington Trusts Nick Allegretti at Center

I watched every Week 17 and 18 snap for #Commanders Nick Allegretti at center. Here are some standout plays...



What do you notice🤔#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/ghtHUI3GRY — Full Command (@FullCommandShow) March 17, 2026

Center is not an easy position. Beyond being responsible for every snap, he must identify fronts, communicate protections, and keep everything together when defenses disguise pressure.

If Nick was playing on defense, he'd be a green dot. This is one of the smartest guys on our team now. Like, we talk about putting it under control; that's part of playing center. And he has that targeting. ‘Who's this? Where's the protection going?’ So, we've got a lot of confidence in him. He is one hell of a competitor. And so, he's one of those guys, man, you don't bet against that. You know? Might be new, but you don't do that with everybody, but somebody for him, you no doubt you do it . Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn

Clearly, Quinn likes Allegretti a great deal. That said, Quinn likely meant Allegretti processes information quickly, communicates clearly, and is trusted to make decisions when things become chaotic.



While Dan Quinn loves Allegretti's intelligence, Adam Peters stressed his leadership qualities, including Allegretti's ability to command the situation.

What stands out to me with Nick is just his leadership, his command, his confidence. The way the guys gravitate and listen to him. And so, that's a big part of it. Knowing what to do, knowing where to go, knowing where to direct the guys. Just the calling up in the huddle. It's a big deal. So, have a ton of confidence in him, have a ton of confidence in [C] Julian [Good-Jones] and [C] Matt [Gulbin] too. So, it'll be a great competition. But, you know, for Nick, just, you know, I think the world of him. And so, we all have confidence in him. Commanders GM Adam Peters

Commanders Center Competition Remains Open

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Officially, Allegretti is still in an open competition with Julian Good-Jones and rookie Matt Gulbin. Gulbin should be viewed as solid competition, having started at center and done well his senior year at Michigan State, while Good-Jones has spent time on Washington's practice squad and is familiar enough with the building to be in the mix.



Despite how confident Washington's front office is in Allegretti, at the end of the day, he plays one of the positions in the NFL where it's impossible to hide his mistakes. At the same time, linemen rarely get much credit when they do their jobs effectively. That said, he is going to have to show his mental strength translates physically into the position through clean snaps, effective blocking, correct protection calls, and staying consistent under fire.



While Nick Allegretti's transformation from guard to center is not yet complete, Washington already believes he possesses the toughest qualities the job demands: intelligence, trust, leadership, and calm under pressure.

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