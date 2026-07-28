Commanders Veterans Report as Training Camp Finally Arrives - Commanders Daily

Tuesday is the official report date for Washington Commanders veterans. After months of offseason work, the chance to put it all together on the field has come.



Commanders rookies reported Friday, although the team has not provided any updates since then. The first official practice will be held Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Washington's GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday. They will both have to address tight ends coach Ben Steele's dismissal from the team, as well as how the tight end group will be coached moving forward. Quinn has not spoken publicly since the team finished minicamp and began its summer break.



Three players will begin training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), while Fred Davis II is on the Active/NFI. The three players—Trey Amos, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Dorance Armstrong—are all returning from injuries, and the team has not provided a public timeline for their return.

Commanders Dismiss Ben Steele

The Washington Commanders parted ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele on Monday. While the team's statement said they would not be commenting further for now, Steele is no longer with the organization, reportedly due to a team policy violation connected to his DWI arrest in June. The team quietly had offensive assistant Wes Welker coach the tight ends during minicamp while Steele was put on leave.

Rasul Douglas Signing Becomes Official

Washington made the signing of free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas official Monday afternoon. The move was reported by several news outlets at the beginning of July. To make room for Douglas, the team placed veteran special-teams ace Nick Bellore on the Reserve/Retired List. Bellore, 37, had been a mainstay on the Commanders’ special teams over the last two seasons.

Other Washington Commanders News

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