Commanders Sign Veteran OT D.J. Humphries to One-Year Deal

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries to a one-year contract, according to several sources. Washington has been searching for additional tackle depth since Laremy Tunsil went down with a torn triceps. The team immediately shifted to Brandon Coleman as the solution, removing him from the left guard roster battle with Chris Paul and making him the starting left tackle.



Humphries (32) is a former first-round pick (2015) and has appeared in 108 career games, starting 101. He spent most of his career at left tackle with Arizona, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2021. He most recently played for the Rams in 2025, appearing in eight games but starting only once after previously making two starts for Kansas City in 2024. His Pro Football Focus grades with the Rams were not very impressive: 84 offensive snaps, an overall grade of 41.9, a pass-blocking grade of 54.1, and a run-blocking grade of 36.7, with five pressures and one sack allowed.

D.J. Humphries Pro Football Focus Grades | Pro Football Focus

Washington had already backfilled several offensive linemen this summer, signing Daniel Brunskill, Nicholas Petit-Frere, and Max Scharping. Adding another veteran this close to the end of preseason shows Washington is still looking for experienced options.



Humphries' arrival comes as the team transitions to the joint practice session with the Baltimore Ravens. With the final preseason game right around the corner, he's coming to town with very little time to show where he fits before the roster is reduced to 53. Humphries gives Washington another proven NFL tackle to evaluate, but his arrival makes the situations involving Coleman, Petit-Frere, and the final offensive-line roster math some of the more interesting decisions before cuts.

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