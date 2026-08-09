Commanders Star LT Laremy Tunsil Suffers Torn Triceps, Expected to Miss Significant Time

Mike Garafolo and Steve Wyche are reporting that Washington Commanders left tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps during Saturday's training camp practice. This is a major blow to Washington's offensive line, as surgery is likely needed, meaning Tunsil is expected to miss a significant portion of the season.

Sources to me and @wyche89: #Commanders five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in practice today during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. He’ll likely require surgery and will miss at least a significant portion of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/mvj4EGEzxk — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 9, 2026





The injury happened during a one-on-one pass-rush period while Tunsil was working against defensive end Odafe Oweh. As you can see in the video below, Tunsil grabbed his shoulder after the play. He was then evaluated by the staff, left the field, and went inside.

Here’s the video of the Tunsil injury pic.twitter.com/cVus3xYMnU — D... (@pomyexpress21) August 8, 2026

Commanders Lose a Major Piece of Their Offensive Line

This is a major loss for Washington as the organization views him not only as the starting left tackle, but also as the player entrusted with protecting Jayden Daniels’ blindside. Andrew Wylie was the first player Washington turned to after Tunsil left, taking over at left tackle for the remainder of practice. That, of course, does not mean that is the only place they will turn.



What makes the whole situation that much more odd is the unusual timing of Washington adding Daniel Brunskill, Nicholas Petit-Frere, and Max Scharping earlier Saturday, while Quinn made it clear those signings were made to increase competition and were not prompted by injuries. Now, with Tunsil presumably out for significant time, Washington has a new dilemma on its hands.

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