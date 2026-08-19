Sam Cosmi Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong About Washington's Offensive Line — Commanders Daily

The 2026 Washington Commanders will enter the season with the offensive line being one of, if not the biggest, question marks on the team. Despite the unknown, Sam Cosmi isn't shying away from the skepticism. Cosmi told Pro Football Plus on Tuesday that he is looking forward to proving people wrong this season and said he is excited about the offensive line Washington is putting together. Cosmi is reacting to the questions that have been asked since left tackle Laremy Tunsil's triceps injury forced the team to shift Brandon Coleman back to tackle, while Nick Allegretti is just now returning to practice to begin working as the team's starting center, a position where he has made only two starts in his seven-year NFL career.

Pro Football Plus: Sam Cosmi said today that he looks forward to proving people wrong this season. He also said that he’s excited about the entire o-line. He shouted out Brandon Coleman, Chris, Paul, and Josh Conerly pic.twitter.com/QRebu15Sr3 — Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) August 18, 2026

"I could go down the line," Cosmi told Donna Hopkins. "I’m excited for BC’s opportunity again to play at left tackle. I mean, I think he has all the measurables and athleticism to be very successful at that position. And then Chris Paul is a monster. I know a lot of people — he’s an under-the-radar type thing. And, like, Nikki’s very smart, very athletic. And then you have Josh, who’s coming into year two and who’s showing a big improvement in knowledge and technique. So, I’m excited about our whole o-line."



Cosmi's comments come on the heels of Commanders head coach Dan Quinn saying the team's run game is "not where the staff wants it." Cosmi is one of the offensive line's most established pieces the team can lean on while building other spots forward. Washington knows there are questions about how the line will hold together without Tunsil, and Cosmi is embracing the opportunity to answer them on the field rather than arguing against them now.



The next two preseason games and remaining camp practices will give Washington valuable time to build some continuity with Coleman pushed outside, Nick Allegretti returning at center, and the rest of the line trying to form a new bond as they head towards the 2026 season. Cosmi's confidence will certainly mean more if the team can turn an unsettled August into an offensive line they can depend on for the rest of the season.

Percy Butler Makes His Case at Safety

A player further down the roster ended practice Tuesday on the exact note a player in his roster position needs to, with a one-handed interception of rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. It was Butler's first interception of camp and gave the defense a chance to end the day on a high note. Butler has already established value as a special-teams player, but he's trying to prove he can contribute beyond special teams.



With several safeties currently competing for a small number of roster spots, every splash play in camp counts. One interception will not change the staff's current opinion of him, but it will at least show them he is capable and tougher to cut. Butler's time to impress this staff is running short, with two preseason games and some practices left to show what he brings.

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