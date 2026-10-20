Commanders Lose Terry McLaurin to Knee Injury, Carted Off Against 49ers

The Washington Commanders lost receiver Terry McLaurin to what appeared to be a serious knee injury. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game but hasn't provided a diagnosis or timetable for his return.



McLaurin went down near the sideline late in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers while being covered by Deommodore Lenoir, grabbing his left knee as Washington's medical staff came onto the field. His leg was placed in a splint before he was carted off, with players from both teams coming over to check on him.



McLaurin recently returned from the hamstring injury that kept him out against Indianapolis, playing last week against the Giants before heading to San Francisco. With Stefon Diggs also returning Monday after missing last week's game, Washington finally had both receivers back on the field with Jayden Daniels, who missed two games himself with an elbow injury. That didn't last through the first quarter, as McLaurin left after catching one 27-yard pass.

#TerryMcLaurin @Commanders

By video, worry for left patella tendon rupture

Leg just gives out. Horrible. 🙏

Would mean surgery and season.

Carted off with airsplint. pic.twitter.com/haMuICJFxu — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 20, 2026

Washington still has options in the passing game, with Diggs, Antonio Williams, Dyami Brown, and Treylon Burks available at receiver, along with Chig Okonkwo at tight end. The Commanders have spent much of the first six weeks working around injuries, though, and losing McLaurin means Daniels will have to adjust again after finally getting some of his weapons back.



As for how long McLaurin could be out, Washington hasn't given any indication beyond Monday night's game. Dan Quinn may have more information afterward, but the team will likely need to evaluate the injury further before knowing what it's dealing with. The Commanders have their bye in Week 7, giving McLaurin some additional time before their next game, but there's no way to know yet whether that will be enough.



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