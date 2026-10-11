Commanders Get Terry McLaurin Back as Seven Players Sit Out Against Giants

The Washington Commanders finally have their answer on Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants. After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury, McLaurin returned on a limited basis Friday and is active for today's game.



That gives Jayden Daniels one of his top receiving options back as he returns from his elbow injury, although Washington will still be without Stefon Diggs and several other players. Seven Commanders are inactive for Sunday's matchup, including three safeties.



Here is the full list of Commanders inactives:

Commanders Inactives

S Nick Cross

S Percy Butler

S Tyler Owens

G Tanoa Togiai

QB Marcus Mariota

WR Stefon Diggs

DL Charles Omenihu

Giants Inactives

RB Devin Singletary

OL J.C. Davis

DL Bobby Jamison-Travis

S Jason Pinnock

CB Nikko Reed

QB Jake Haener

Terry McLaurin warms up in the rain pic.twitter.com/mAvoWvoRZv — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) October 11, 2026

While McLaurin's availability is welcome news, Washington still has a problem at safety, with Nick Cross, Percy Butler and Tyler Owens all unavailable. The Commanders elevated Darren Hall from the practice squad Saturday to help with the depth issue and will have Deatrich Wise Jr. available after activating him from the PUP list.



New York will also be missing safety Jason Pinnock, although Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas are both available. The Commanders and Giants kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium.



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