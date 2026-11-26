The Washington Commanders released their first injury report of Week 12, and while it lists several players, only three carry serious weight right now. Cornerback Amik Robertson was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday with an injured ankle; receiver Treylon Burks (foot) and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (rib) were limited, while Stefon Diggs was listed as a nonparticipant for personal reasons.



Robertson hurt his ankle on the last play of Friday’s practice and was inactive Monday against Cincinnati. With him out, Rasul Douglas and Trey Amos played all 58 defensive snaps. Fabian Moreau played 10, and Mike Sainristil got four. Thursday’s report will tell us whether Robertson is any closer to playing Sunday.



Jayden Daniels’ left hand appeared on the report alongside his left elbow, but he was listed as full. Head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels banged up his non-throwing hand on a scramble against Cincinnati and had some swelling. Quinn said Tuesday that “it wasn't anything that limited him.”



Burks played 49 offensive snaps Monday, and Omenihu played 31 on defense before appearing on this report with a rib issue. Rachaad White (heel) and Sonny Styles (ankle) were listed as full, as were John Bates (shoulder), Quan Martin (shoulder), Andrew Wylie (hip), and Colson Yankoff (knee). White had been questionable against Cincinnati but played. Washington has not issued any game designations for Sunday.

Commanders Injury Report - November 25

Player Injury WED Stefon Diggs NIR (Personal) DNP Amik Robertson Ankle DNP Treylon Burks Foot Limited Charles Omenihu Rib Limited John Bates Shoulder Full Jayden Daniels Left elbow/Left Hand Full Quan Martin Shoulder Full Sonny Styles Ankle Full Rachaad White Heel Full Andrew Wylie Hip Full Colson Yankoff Knee Full

Arizona has its own quarterback question. Carson Beck (back) didn’t practice Wednesday, and head coach Mike LaFleur said Josh Johnson is preparing for another start if Beck can’t play. Beck remains day-to-day. Guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) also sat out after a setback, while linebacker Cody Simon (calf) was limited. Both teams will update their reports Thursday before listing game designations Friday.



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