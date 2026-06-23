Commanders Training Camp Guide: Dates, Tickets, Parking, and What Fans Need to Know

The Washington Commanders announced their training camp schedule for this summer on Tuesday. The annual event will be hosted at the team's headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, for the fifth consecutive year. Camp will give fans their first opportunity to see the team back on the field this summer.



In total, the team will hold five open practices for all fans and six additional practices exclusively for season ticket members. All practices are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and are subject to change at any time.



The team made tickets available on Tuesday, June 23, at 10 a.m. through the team's training camp page. Tickets are free while supplies last, but they need to be claimed online in advance. General admission fans can claim up to six tickets and one parking pass for one day of camp.

Commanders 2026 Open Practice Dates

The full general-public schedule is:



Saturday, August 1 at 8:30 a.m.

Friday, August 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 19 at 8:30 a.m.



The very first open practice, August 1, will be part of the NFL's annual 'Back Together Weekend' celebration. According to the team, the day will include a Commanders Kids Zone, Washington Legends meet-and-greets (names to be announced later), appearances by Command Force and Major Tuddy, giveaways, and a ton of other fan activities.



The team will also hold Military Appreciation Day, presented by USAA, on August 7, while August 8 will serve as Kids Day, presented by Children's National.

Season Ticket Member Practice Dates

In addition, the Commanders will hold six practices exclusively for season ticket members.



Those dates are:



Monday, August 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Monday, August 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 12 at 8:30 a.m.



*Season ticket members will be able to claim tickets to two member-only practices and one general admission practice while supplies last.

Washington Commanders 2026 Training Camp Schedule | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Ticket and Parking Information

While camp tickets are free, fans should also obtain a parking pass to access the lot. All parking will be on-site at the BigBear.ai Performance Center. Gates open at 7:30 a.m.



For more information, fans can visit Commanders.com/TrainingCamp.



With the dates now set, the Commanders' next major step is Ashburn.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.