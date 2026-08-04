Dan Quinn Says Jayden Daniels Is ‘Further Ahead’ Than Expected — Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

On the first day of padded practice, the Washington Commanders had their strongest offensive day since training camp opened. Third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with multiple targets for touchdowns over several simulated red-zone possessions. That performance came after less than a full week of Daniels at camp, still learning new offensive coordinator David Blough's system.



On Monday after practice, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was asked which players had stood out the most to him through the first four sessions. Quinn quickly mentioned Daniels and went on to say the quarterback was much further along than he expected at this stage. "I thought, no surprise, but I felt like Jayden was even further ahead, maybe than I thought he might be into that space."



While Daniels is not learning a version of football that is entirely new to him, he is adjusting to Blough's terminology, sequencing, and expectations after previously working in Kliff Kingsbury's system. Monday gave visible evidence of the progress he has made, with Daniels finding Terry McLaurin and others on difficult scoring plays deep in the redzone. Several things should be accounted for when analyzing Daniels, including completions and touchdowns, but the rate at which he processes the offense and gets teammates lined up correctly should not be ignored.



Daniels’ health and determination to improve on last season’s disappointments have clearly fueled his offseason push. Washington needs Daniels to catch on to Blough's system as early as possible so they can work through all the smaller details before the regular season gets here. Four practices will never be enough to answer every question about the new offense, but Quinn already believes the team's most important player is ahead of where the coaching staff expected him to be at this point.

Kain Medrano Makes Immediate Impact Upon Returning

LB Kain Medrano has passed his physical and been removed from the physically unable to perform list pic.twitter.com/BorS8VlKjN — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 3, 2026

After passing his physical on Monday, Washington activated linebacker Kain Medrano. Medrano had missed the beginning of training camp because of a minor hamstring injury. He immediately made an impact on the field by intercepting rookie Athan Kaliakmanis during 11-on-11s in the red zone. One interception is not going to cement any type of firm role, but producing a turnover in his first practice back is not a bad way to reintroduce yourself to a linebacker competition.

DeAngelo Hall, Martin Mayhew Accept Fritz Pollard Alliance Roles

Former Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall has been named the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation’s Vice President of Football Operations. Hall's duties will include talent identification, member development, and advancing underrepresented candidates into prominent NFL roles. Former Washington defensive back and GM Martin Mayhew was also appointed to the organization's Board of Directors alongside Ran Carthon and Jacques McClendon. Hall and Mayhew will now use their expertise from playing, coaching, and front-office experience to help mold the NFL's future coaching and executive pipeline.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation announced former Washington figures DeAngelo Hall and Martin Mayhew among its new leadership appointments. Hall was named vice president of football operations, while Mayhew joined the organization’s Board of Directors. | Fritz-Pollard Alliance

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