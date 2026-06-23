Dan Quinn's Warning About 'The Drift' Gives Commanders Their Next Challenge

The Washington Commanders have entered the "dead zone" of the NFL year. It is the window between mandatory minicamp and training camp, when the offseason program ends and team activities pause.



This is the time of year when players can lose the momentum they have spent the past few months building. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn called it "the drift." In Quinn's final press conference on June 18, as minicamp was ending and players were preparing to leave the building for the summer break, Quinn made it clear that it was now time to protect their progress.



“I told the team I loved the gains that they’ve made this offseason,” Quinn said. “And so, I spoke a little bit about what I would call the drift, like the next 35 days.”



The quiet pressure point Quinn referred to as “the drift” is the stretch when the Commanders have no practices to lean on. The players do not have the structure that the offseason program provides with their coaches and teammates. That is where Quinn believes players have to be careful.



“And we all could be vulnerable to that,” Quinn said. “You’re not here with your guys, doing everything together, setting the schedule for it.”



For Washington, this is not just about conditioning. Quinn is hoping the standard he praised at the end of minicamp carries over and survives the break.

This was something I hadn’t seen before. Dan Quinn sends the Commanders back to their stretch lines twice before getting practice started. You can hear DQ say “More energy” while in the huddle pic.twitter.com/D6MzfhAwSP — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) June 9, 2026

Commanders Have to Protect Their Progress

The Commanders did not need to prove everything before training camp. But once training camp opens, they need to come back ready to hit the ground running.



Quinn pointed to “real principles” the players can lean on during the break, including “their teammates, the way we want to compete,” and “the standards that we have.” His message was not hard to follow. Those principles are what “protects you from the drift.”



That matters because training camp will not simply continue the offseason program. It will test it. Spring work creates optimism, but camp begins to show whether that optimism has a foundation.



Quinn is hoping the same group that left him is the one that comes back in "crazy shape," as he put it. His quote went further with the drift reference, reminding families that they are "all in on it too" because they understand what the next stretch requires.



In a grueling league like the NFL, where the breaks are few and far between, this one before camp is one of the most crucial. Quinn acknowledged that, but the space cannot become a point of slippage.



“It’s going to be a hell of a camp,” Quinn said. “I’m certain of that.”



Quinn's confidence stems from what they did this spring. Whether they can continue to build on it heading into training camp and beyond depends on what the Commanders do now when no one is around to see.



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