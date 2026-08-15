Everything Dan Quinn Said After Commanders Preseason Win Over Dolphins

Opening statement

"Let's get rolling. First thing, I thought it was good to see the rookies. I really enjoy the preseason. We put so much time in the development side with these guys. So, when I get a chance to watch them play, man, it's something that I love every year, going for it. They come in early, extra time, extra walkthroughs at night just to put themselves in a position to where they can go compete and do their thing. And so, first action for them, it's a big deal. It's never lost on me. I love that. As far as the turnover margin, anytime we're in plus-two, that's something that I'm always looking for. It's part of our philosophy about the ball. And so, first action for them, it's a big deal. It's never lost on me. I love that. As far as the turnover margin, anytime we're in plus-two, that's something that I'm always looking for. It's part of our philosophy about the ball. And then I think lastly, it was good to be back here, you know, in front of the fans. We're going to be on the road for a few weeks. So, I felt them, and that was cool."

Do you have an update on Marcus Mariota?

"I don't. I know we're connecting on Sunday, so I'll give an update on Marcus and some of the other guys that we've talked about who couldn't be back. Maybe it's Bates and Nick and some of the other guys. So, we'll evaluate the guys tomorrow, and I'll have a good sense for what's ahead for the week. We're still in camp mode, so I'll try to give you as best updates as I can."

Speaking of the rookies, Sonny Styles gets his first action and only one series. What did you see from him? And what did you see from Robert Henry as well?

"So, I was just visiting with Sonny outside, and so it was like having a little sip today. Just got a taste of what it's like and how it goes. And so I wasn't pleased defensively on the first drive. I just felt like it was slow going there. And then I thought they got their feet underneath them and got going. But both sides, we started a little slower than I would have liked. And then I thought the teams got rolling from there and there was a lot of battling back and forth. But Sonny, I expect good technique, good speed. Those are the things that he's demonstrated so far in camp. And then as far as Robert goes, he and Kaytron both, I thought, had a nice night. Jerome Ford went out. We had three backs for the game, and so when Jerome was out, there was really no flinch from these guys playing on teams, returning. And so that was a good sign. I felt the outside stuff with Rob. So it was kind of cool to see both these guys, with Kaytron finishing the game with a first down and a touchdown towards the end. Those are the physical-style runs we'd expect from him."

Sonny Styles says he wishes he had another series but was happy to get out there and see the stadium pic.twitter.com/GEZ7aZnvqy — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2026

How much of these preseason games are you evaluating individuals and their own performances versus combinations of groups and seeing how they perform together?

“First, individually first, to say, okay, skill-wise, where it's at, where does it go? I think what you're referring to, and what I would call, is like when do roles start to develop into packages. So, for instance, you saw Owens playing some nickel. You're seeing who can have some designated pass rush, interior-wise, who's got strength. So those are the things I look for. Sometimes even in these games, Nikki, there's a little bit more man-to-man just to, okay, what does that look like, to find out. And we did it a little bit in the practice and even a little bit in the game. But it's an important piece. It's not game-planned, any of it, but there is some evaluation to go. So, to answer your question, a little bit of both. But I do look for the individual skill first and then, okay, based on that, what would that role look like and how would we feature the guys together? Like even at the running back spot today, in tandem, how did we use them? What did that look like? So, a little bit of both."

Quan Martin and Will Harris played a little more than some of the other veterans who were coming back. What did you want to see from them, and what did you see from them?

“Yeah, I was really pleased to see Quan around the ball. I knew that's something that he can get to places due to his speed and athletic ability to get to it. So, I was pleased with that. Will's got size to thump and tackle, and so we wanted to give them some extended time. It may switch a little bit in the next game. We're fortunate at that position that we're deep, and so it may not be the same next week in terms of how we'd go. But for today, that was the plan to say we held Reaves and Nick, and then next week they'll be playing. How does that change? What does that look like? So, by design for sure, but it's a good problem. That's not a problem at all."

First live-game run for your coordinators. How do you feel like they did?

"You know what? I felt both guys felt really prepared going into it in terms of what it looks like. There'll be things to communicate differently — headsets, how does it go? But both of them really felt in control. I was listening a lot tonight just to see how the communication goes, call in on time and packages. So, it actually can be difficult in the preseason because you're not game-planning and, okay, this is what I want to feature on this third down. This is what they like to do. So, I thought both guys, I'd give them high marks for starting us off. Good collaboration from the coaches, too."

How impactful is it for the players who didn't dress to remain involved on the sideline and help the younger players in real time?

“Yeah, it's a big deal. Like earlier in the day we said, if it's 50 plays for you, we'd expect relentlessness as a part of the identity. If it's 25 plays and your shoulder pads may come off at the half, then it would be that 25 relentless and then unbelievable support. And if you're playing no plays, man, demonstrating for the guys in the fight what kind of support they could have. So, I was happy to see that. I'm not surprised, but it was cool to see that they wanted to see these guys have success. And so, when there was a big play to be made, there was a lot of excitement on the sideline. So, I felt it from the crowd, but I also felt it from the sideline. Tonight was hard. There were some times they had to battle through being gassed when I pull people and other guys get opportunities, but it's also part of the fun of preseason."

You said the other day you wanted to see more competition on the offensive line and brought in some guys. Between the joint practice and tonight, what have you thought about how that's gone?

“Yeah, I thought, going into it, talking to these guys and also Byron at defensive tackle, I said, ‘Man, we're looking for some dependable men that can raise the standard,’ and I thought they did that. And so, on the interception, I think it might have been Kaho at the end, I thought Byron had good push. But adding Max and Trey and Nick into the group, it's felt good, Ben, to have them part of it and getting going. And I would say as we're moving forward, they'll even get more as we're moving forward, but they're off to a good start."

With Kaytron Allen's physical style, practice without tackling may not be the best test for him. What did you think of his opportunity to get in there and play through contact?

“Yeah, it's fair because it's kind of like a bigger back. In practice, you say, would he have got stopped there? Would it have been more? It's kind of like in practice a couple years ago with Jayden, like, would he have been sacked or not? And he would not have been. But a little bit of that with Kaytron in practice. We're not tackling to the ground, so would he be able to get yards after the hit? And so, I'll be anxious to see what does that look like after the contact. But I like the backs. They're in shape. They were focused. They were ready. And like I said, when they came out to be a little short-handed, there was no flinch, and that was a good sign to me."

Kaytron Allen finds some room for a big gain!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/D6HaMf4BuX — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

Ale Kaho played a bit longer tonight and looked like he was doing some leadership things on defense. What can you say about his performance?

“Yeah, so when Ale came in, he was a signal-caller, and so that part has been something that he's been growing in. We didn't do that much in his first season. He's always had a good impact on special teams in his first year, but what you're seeing this year, he's grown the habits, the practice, the techniques. He's always been a tough competitor. But to see him evolve and grow, that's why I named him the special teams captain for tonight. I thought with Yankoff and [unclear] and Ale, these are guys we said, could they come back in crazy shape? Could they come back to compete? And the three of them have really established, like, ‘Hey man, I'm here to fight.’ And I really respect that about him."

Ale Kaho with the INT! Nice drop by Ale, but the pressure up front caused this. pic.twitter.com/hEeikyD29A — Tiller56 (Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 15, 2026

The first defensive drive may not have been your favorite moment. What are some of your immediate reactions to that drive specifically?

"Certainly was not. So, early on, I thought just in the run game it felt like they were moving yards after contact. Didn't love how the pass rush did affect Willis into that space. So, although we started slowly, I thought we picked up steam after that. But as far as a first drive goes, to take it all the way down the field, because kicking off, I think they might have muffed the catch to go and then to have a long drive, it's like, damn. So, I wanted to find out their resilience and fight. And so, to see them come back and get stops after that, I was pleased. But I just thought we needed to start a little more aggressively. Not from a play-calling standpoint, just how we play.

What did you think of Athan Kaliakmanis' performance tonight?

“You know, coming in, I was pleased to see him in the chaos. And so, I thought both quarterbacks did a nice job at the end of the half. It's not something that's going to show up on the stat sheet, but Sam using a lot of the clock, two-minute at the end of the first half. We were able to get in, and so using that clock so they don't have another opportunity, knowing that we were going to get the ball to start the second half. And then for Athan, to see him communicate and then also be at the end of the game using the clock in a four-minute. Anytime you can basically end the half with the ball, to get points, and end the game with it, that's a big deal. And the quarterback has a big responsibility in that, using the clock. I didn't use timeouts until it got to a certain spot. So, he felt calm in the space tonight. I'll be looking forward to watching him. I thought you'd see his arm strength come out a little bit, and it did on some of the play-action passes. Both probably had a couple throws they'd like to have back. Sam had an interception, and Athan, on a sack, needed that to be a throwaway to cause longer yards. Those are learning lessons that they need, and I knew coming in that there would be mistakes. But I also recognize, make them. How do you learn from them? How do you grow? And that's what I'm looking to see from he and Sam as we're going. Like, when the mistakes happen, are they repeated? Do they grow? But I thought DJ did a nice job getting the guys ready into that spot. Obviously, didn't want to see Marcus leave earlier. But Sam, I thought, was ready for the moment and made a couple good throws and some conversions that we needed at that time after a long drive to go down and score against us."

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