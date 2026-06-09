Commanders Roster Bubble: The Steep Hill Ahead for Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Washington Commanders General Manager Adam Peters is a man on a mission to build a championship foundation and culture for the burgundy and gold. Along the way, you can expect players from past rosters to be cut (only 14 remain from when he took over), as well as picks he's made that haven't panned out. That brings us to Commanders defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who was a seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame in Peters' first draft class with Washington back in 2024.



Jean-Baptiste is ultimately the perfect bubble candidate for this team heading to camp. His $1.04 million salary makes him easy to part with, even if the staff wants to keep him.

The 2025 Roadblock and Lost Snaps

SACK



For the 4th time today, Geno Smith goes down. This time it's Javontae Jean-Baptiste!



(Shout-out to Ricky Jean-Francois for no reason)#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/2SMq8yIOVl — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 21, 2025

Jean-Baptiste has struggled to get on the field in his first two seasons, with only 254 total snaps. In 15 games (one start), he's recorded 19 tackles, 2 for loss, has 3 QB hits, and two sacks. That's not anything to write home about, but last year Jean-Baptiste was having a decent season, getting about 25%-30% of the snaps at the position, and then a torn pectoral muscle in Week 4 against the Falcons ended his season. At the time, Head Coach Dan Quinn did not say the injury was season-ending, but that it would keep Baptiste sidelined for "a long while." As it turns out, he needed surgery, and missing those games cost Jean-Batiste critical time to develop in a down year, and left Peters with the idea that the room needed an overhaul (it did).

Navigating an Overhauled Edge Logjam

Heart and hustle from Javontae Jean-Baptiste.



First career preseason sack for the seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/EUxMjnRy7V — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) August 18, 2024

The team brought in free-agent edge rushers Odafe Oweh (Chargers) and K'Lavon Chaisson (Patriots). They also brought in Charles Omenihu (Chiefs), who can move all around the defensive line, and drafted Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Josephs, a physical specimen with length that matches the skill set for the position. Add in the team also has Drake Jackson, Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise, Andre Carter II, DJ Johnson, and TJ Maguranyanga already on the roster, along with Jean-Batista, and you can really start to see the logjam.

Can Commanders DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Make the Final 53?

In the end, Javontae Jean-Baptiste needs to get back to what worked at Notre Dame and got him and his 6-4, 260-lb frame to the NFL. Washington's defense is currently being rebuilt in the vision of Daronte Jones. Jean-Baptiste needs to find a way to get back to where he was right before his last injury and disrupt opposing offenses in Jones' system if he wants to make the roster this year. With the competition he's currently up against, one bad day could cost him his roster spot come July.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.