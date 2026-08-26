Washington’s Starters Face Their Final Real Test Before Week 1 — Commanders Daily

The Washington Commanders head to Baltimore for a crucial joint practice with the Ravens. Here is what to watch for Jayden Daniels, the O-line, and final roster cuts. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders will travel to Baltimore on Wednesday for a joint practice session with the Ravens, which should give most starters their final meaningful work before Week 1. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn loves joint practices, mainly because they let the coaching staff create specific situations and guarantee starters the type and volume of work they want without exposing them unnecessarily in preseason games. Friday's last preseason game will be the final frontier for players fighting for roster spots, making Wednesday much more than just a glorified training camp practice.



This session should have its moments, as there's historically been some bad blood between the two. The competitiveness should be higher than it was for the Dolphins, as the Ravens have a more developed roster. Some players were asked for opinions on Tuesday about joint practices. Amik Robertson said, "Same intensity, but even more," referencing the difference between joint sessions and a preseason game. Dyami Brown added, "Big opportunity to go out there and show what we can do."

The Washington Commanders have to figure out what players they will be keeping in that WR room.



Not an easy decision.



Dyami Brown said, "at the end of the day, you put tape out there for all 32 teams, not just one team. So you know, just go out there and do what you do." pic.twitter.com/pvVTVRsGuF — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 25, 2026

The biggest focus should be on Jayden Daniels and the starting offense, which has spent the summer installing new offensive coordinator David Blough's system without showing much of what it could ultimately look like in the regular season. Baltimore gives Daniels one final opportunity to work against an unfamiliar defense, particularly when it comes to protections, communication, and some of the play-action concepts Washington has emphasized throughout camp. The offensive line will be worth watching closely, with Brandon Coleman being held out of practice Tuesday and the team signing D.J. Humphries yesterday for depth, not to mention continuing to search for an answer at center. Nick Allegretti's health remains a factor, while Julian Good-Jones and Matt Gulbin are still trying to prove Washington doesn't need to look outside the building for help. Gulbin handled most of the snapping duties with the first team Tuesday.



The defense has just as much to gain from Wednesday's work. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has spent camp installing a system built around disguise, communication, pressure, and creating turnovers, all things that become more difficult to execute successfully when the offense across from you hasn't been seeing those looks every day for the last month. Washington has produced six takeaways through two preseason games, but Wednesday gives the defense a chance to see how well that emphasis translates against a different offense in a setting that should be much closer to regular-season speed.



Friday's preseason finale will still matter, but for an entirely different group of players. The starters should get the work they need Wednesday, while the last game against Baltimore becomes one final audition for the players sitting near the bottom of the roster. For Daniels and most of Washington's established starters, however, Wednesday could be the last time they line up across from another NFL team before the Commanders travel to Philadelphia for Week 1.

Special Teams Could Decide Commanders' Final Roster Spots

While Wednesday will be important for the starters, Quinn has already made it clear what could separate some of the players fighting to survive Sunday's 6 p.m. ET roster deadline. When asked Tuesday about some of Washington's deeper position groups, Quinn called special teams "critical," pointing out that the coaching staff has to consider which players can actually have a role among the 48 who are active on game day.



That makes the final roster more complicated than simply keeping the best players at each position. Backup receivers, linebackers and defensive backs who may see limited snaps on offense or defense can increase their value significantly by contributing on kickoff, punt and return units. With only Wednesday's joint practice and Friday's preseason finale remaining, those players are quickly running out of chances to show Quinn and general manager Adam Peters they can provide enough value beyond their listed position to earn one of Washington's final roster spots.

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