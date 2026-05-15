Every Commanders Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates and Matchups

During the peak of the offseason, there's finally a reason to start thinking about football again.

The entire 2026-27 NFL schedule was released on Thursday evening, providing clarification on the Washington Commanders' upcoming slate.

Following a 5-12 campaign last season, star quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will have plenty of opportunities to play in front of a national audience next fall.

Thursday Night Football

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Washington won't have to play its annual Thursday night game until the second half of the year. In Week 10, the Commanders are slated to hit the road to face the New York Giants on Thursday, November 12.

Head coach Dan Quinn and his squad have won four consecutive games against the Giants. However, all of those victories came down to one possession.

Sunday Night Football

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs against Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) in the first hafl at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Commanders will have another important NFC East battle in primetime. In Week 8, the franchise will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Washington holds a 91-81-6 all-time edge against the Eagles. Philadelphia has won seven of the last 10 meetings.

In their final game last season, the Commanders took down the Eagles, 24-17.

Two Monday Night Football Appearances

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces between plays in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second consecutive season, the Commanders are scheduled for two Monday Night Football games, one on the road and one at home.

Leading up to the BYE week, Washington will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 19. The two teams haven't met up since 2023. The 49ers have won seven of the last ten matchups.

During the second half of the season, the Commanders will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town on Monday, November 23. This will be the first meeting between Washington and Cincinnati in two years.

The Commanders are 8-22 in their last 30 Monday Night games.

Official 2026 Schedule

• Week 1 at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, September 13 at 4:25 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, September 20 at 4:25 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts – London, England (Sunday, October 4 at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network)

• Week 5: vs. New York Giants (Sunday, October 11 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 6: at San Francisco 49ers (Monday, October 19 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN/ABC)

• Week 7: BYE

• Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, November 1 at 8:20 PM ET on NBC)

• Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, November 8 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 10: at New York Giants (Thursday, November 12 at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video)

• Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday, November 23 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN)

• Week 12: at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, November 29 at 4:25 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 13: at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS)

• Week 14: vs. Houston Texans (Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS)

• Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, December 20 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings (Saturday, December 26)

• Week 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Saturday, January 2)

• Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Saturday, January 9 OR Sunday, January 10)

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