Commanders Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The NFL official schedule release is upon us, and it's one of the more exciting times for fans as they start to put together their travel plans to see their favorite team.

The Washington Commanders have undergone a facelift this offseason and are looking to turn things around after a disastrous 2025 season. Their schedule won't be the easiest, but they have a path to make some noise in the NFC.

We know who they will be playing this upcoming season and are inching closer to having a full understanding of how their schedule will play out. Stick with us here as we provide all the information you need for the Commanders' 2026 schedule.

2026 Opponents

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Commanders have one of the toughest opponent lists across the league, facing tough defenses and electric offenses. While difficult at first glance, it will ultimately come down to how the games are aligned throughout the season to determine how much of a gauntlet it will actually be for them.

Home Away Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys New York Giants New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons

Reported 2026 Schedule

• Week 1 at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 PM ET)

• Week 2: TBD

• Week 3: TBD

• Week 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts – London, England (9:30 AM ET on NFL Network)

• Week 5: TBD

• Week 6: TBD

• Week 7: TBD

• Week 8: TBD

• Week 9: TBD

• Week 10: TBD

• Week 11: TBD

• Week 12: TBD

• Week 13: TBD

• Week 14: TBD

• Week 15: TBD

• Week 16: TBD

• Week 17: TBD

• Week 18: TBD

Leaks/Rumors

We have some confirmed reports of the Commanders' 2026 schedule, but there have also been a ton of leaks coming out that have yet to be confirmed. Here is what we are hearing through the rumor mill as we await confirmation from official sources.

Per multiple different reports, the Commanders are rumored to be playing the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 at home, will return home from London in Week 5 to play the New York Giants, face the Eagles at home in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football, in Week 9 remain home against the Los Angeles Rams, head on the road in Week 10 against the Giants on Thursday Night Football, return home in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and play home games in Week 14 and 15 against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

We will continue to monitor these leaks/rumors to confirm if they are official slots in the Commanders' schedule.

International Game

The Commanders will be making their way across the pond for the second time in as many seasons, this time to London, England, to face the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 4 of the 2026 season.

It will be quarterback Jayden Daniels first international game after missing last year's contest against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain.

The Commanders trail the Colts all-time, 11-21, but should be in great shape to pull out a victory against them in Week 4. The Commanders won the last matchup between the two teams 17-16 back in 2022.

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