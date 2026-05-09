Commanders Officially Announce 2026 Schedule Release Date

All the fuss has been on the Washington Commanders welcoming in their new draft class with rookie minicamp this week, but there was another announcement that will get the fans excited that football is just on the horizon.

On the same day as the first day of rookie minicamp, the Commanders and the NFL officially announced when their 2026 schedule would be released: Thursday May, 14th.

Consider this your save the date pic.twitter.com/UaoRBPhJ5F — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 8, 2026

Schedule Analysis

It's already a given that the Commanders will play six games, split between home and away, against their NFC East division rivals. And with the division improving, coupled with the Commanders having one of the toughest schedules of opponents, they will likely have one of the hardest schedules in the league.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the Commanders to perform in a primetime slot against opponents on their schedule, including two of the toughest teams in the NFC West: the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. If they get those two mixed with one or two other tough opponents, then we will be able to project the toughest stretch of the schedule.

The Commanders could have two visits to the West Coast to face the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals, as well as two trips to the South against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, so fatigue could also come into play depending on how the games are organized.

International Game

The Commanders played in Madrid, Spain, last season against the Miami Dolphins, and will have another international game on the docket in 2026. This go around, the team will take the long trip across the pond to play in London at the notorious Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It's been noted that the Commanders are set to "host" the game from London, which would make them the home team. Therefore, we would like to think that one of their home opponents, either the Houston Texans or the New York Giants, would be a good fit for the event.

While many may have thought the game against the Jaguars would be the opponent for the matchup, Jacksonville will spend back-to-back weeks overseas for two games as an apparent host, ultimately giving us a clue that it won't be an interconference matchup.

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