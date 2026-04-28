How Many Commanders Rookies Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026 – and Where

With only six picks in this year’s draft, general manager Adam Peters focused on adding value to a Washington Commanders roster that had holes from aging veterans and free agency losses.

Looking at this rookie class, Peters and head coach Dan Quinn brought in players who can step into the team culture right away.

Here is a breakdown of which 2026 rookies could make an impact and where they fit on the roster.

The Day 1 Starters: Immediate Impact

Two players from this draft are expected to be key contributors starting in Week 1.

Sonny Styles (LB/S, 1st Round, No. 7)

The Role: Middle linebacker

The Impact: The future of Bobby Wagner in Washington is uncertain, but Styles gives the team a clear direction. If they move on from Wagner, Styles is expected to become the new face of the defense. At six-foot-five and 244 pounds, he has the size and presence and could play nearly every defensive snap.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Antonio Williams (WR, 3rd Round, No. 71)

The Role: Slot wide receiver

The Impact: With Deebo Samuel not returning, the Commanders needed another option alongside Terry McLaurin. Williams is known for running a high volume of routes and gives Jayden Daniels a reliable short-yardage target. He may not be a deep threat, but his ability to create separation will help keep the chains moving on offense.

The High-Usage Rotational Players

While Styles and Williams should see the field early, other rookies could earn meaningful snaps depending on the situation.

Joshua Josephs (EDGE, 5th Round, No. 146)

The Role: Speed rusher and third-down specialist

The Impact: Josephs was viewed by many as a second or third round talent, but fell to the fifth. He brings quickness to the Commanders' defense that struggled with consistency last season. He will likely begin as a situational pass rusher behind Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, Dorance Armstrong and Javon Kinlaw.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kaytron Allen (RB, 6th Round, No. 186)

The Role: Short yardage and goal line back

The Impact: The Commanders’ backfield currently operates with newly acquired Rachaad White and Jerome Ford, along with returning players Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols. Allen adds a physical running style that the group has been missing. He is a downhill runner who can gain tough yards and could take goal-line carries from the veterans.

The "Keep an Eye On" Developmental Depth

These players may start the season in smaller roles but have the potential to push for starting jobs later in the year.

Matt Gulbin (C, 6th Round, No. 208)

The Role: Backup center and interior line depth

The Impact: Gulbin was the highest graded center by PFF in 2025. Nick Allegretti is expected to start, but Gulbin’s strong pass blocking makes him a reliable backup and a possible starter by the end of the season.

Athan Kaliakmanis (QB, 7th Round, No. 223)

The Role: Third-string quarterback and developmental option

The Impact: Jayden Daniels is the franchise quarterback, but Kaliakmanis brings toughness and accuracy that fit the backup role. He is likely to secure the third spot on the depth chart over Sam Hartman.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Making the Most of Every Pick

Washington made the most of a small draft class by landing four players who could contribute right away. By targeting value picks like Styles and Josephs, the team strengthened a defense that struggled last season while also giving Jayden Daniels more support on offense.

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