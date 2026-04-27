One Veteran Free Agent the Commanders Must Sign Immediately After the NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders now have the 2026 NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, and the consensus is that general manager Adam Peters and his staff have once again gotten great value from the majority of their picks.

Washington answered a ton of question marks heading into the draft, but that doesn't mean that their roster is exactly where they want it to be as offseason programs get set to get underway.

When examining the roster and depth chart, the Commanders don't have any glaring holes following the draft, but they could elevate certain position groups by adding another free-agent veteran. And we have just the one.

Commanders Should Sign WR Jauan Jennings

We've written about the Commanders and Jennings in the past, but nothing has really materialized on that front. And while the Commanders have plenty of wideouts in the room after signing Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson, and drafting Clemson's Antonio Williams, none of them would be able to provide Washington's offense with what Jennings would.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After spending a ton of time and resources getting dogs on the defensive side of the ball, Peters would net the Commanders one on offense in Jennings. Peters, who scouted Jennings as a late-round pick coming out of Tennessee with the 49ers, is familiar with his game. And despite not being well-liked across the league for his aggressive demeanor on the field, he would bring an elevated element of physicality and violence.

A six-foot-three and over 200 pounds, Jennings is great at making contested catches and provides versatility, having played all three wide receiver positions despite his size due to injuries and other factors across the 49ers' wide receiver room.

While he is strong as a receiver, Jennings has also made his name known as the best run-blocking wideout in the league, something that the Commanders would likely love to have on the outside in new offensive coordinator David Blough's system.

Jennings seems like the perfect fit as a starter alongside Terry McLaurin and the recently drafted Williams in the slot. However, it would likely mean they would have to part ways with a player or two within the room to create space, and it would also likely take them out of the conversation when it comes to the other 49ers' wide receiver they have been linked to, Brandon Aiyuk.

Jennings has also reportedly been asking well above his valuation when it comes to the financials of a contract, so he would likely have to come down on his asking price to join the team despite Washington still having some of the most spending power in the league.

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