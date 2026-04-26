Washington Commanders' 2026 Draft Class Draws Strong Fan Reactions

The Washington Commanders had plenty of options entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Ultimately, the team chose to stay pat, utilizing all six of their picks to add talent to the roster.

Technically, the majority of Washington's incoming rookies will play on the offensive side of the ball. However, there will obviously be a lot of attention on former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, whom the Commanders grabbed with the No. 7 overall pick.

Styles projects as an instant starter as the franchise will be replacing Bobby Wagner in the middle of the defense. The athletic tandem of Styles, Frankie Luvu, and Ale Kaho has exciting potential.

The Commanders also grabbed defensive end Joshua Josephs in the fifth round. Josephs totaled 22 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks at Tennessee while playing against tough competition in the SEC. If anything, it's a move that shows the team has an eye on the future, as five members of the EDGE room are going into the final year of their contracts.

On offense, wide receiver Antonio Williams figures to be in the mix to start opposite Terry McLaurin. Williams dealt with a few injuries during his college career, but he's among the top route runners in the class.

Running back Kaytron Allen hung around a little longer than expected and the Commanders pounced on the former Penn State star in the sixth round. Allen is a productive bruiser coming off back-to-back 1,000+ yard campaigns in the Big Ten. There's a chance for him to break into the rotation despite the numerous bodies in the room.

Washington made sure to bring in an offensive lineman as well, selecting Matt Gulbin out of Penn State. Gulbin cut his teeth at Wake Forest before a notable campaign with the Spartans, where he earned an 87.8 pass-blocking grade, per PFF.

The final pick was an interesting one. Despite having its franchise quarterback, the Commanders added depth at the position in Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis. Though he's got a long way to grow, Kaliakmanis has a chance to stick on the practice squad depending on how the summer unfolds.

As the dust settles in Pittsburgh, Washington fans finally have a clear picture of the 2026 draft class. That resulted in a variety of reactions.

Commanders Fans Weigh In On 2026 Draft Class

Overall Draft Opinions

Really good draft, fellas — Aaron Phillips (@aphil_12) April 26, 2026

Great draft!! — Carl Armstrong (@Channerwho) April 26, 2026

Very happy with these selections! #RaiseHail — Kenneth (@KennethL3530) April 26, 2026

I think this class will be better than people think — Curtis Garner (@DubstepPhene82) April 26, 2026

Weakest draft ever not even gone front — 💰 (@Nolakkin_) April 26, 2026

Thoughts On The QB Pick

Taking a quarterback is interesting when you already have one — Leek Tha Learner🧠📖📱I Hate Ignorance (@_StreetzXDreamz) April 26, 2026

Everything is great except for the QB — Avery Exner (@ExnerAvery) April 26, 2026

Hoping For Styles In Washington For Years To Come

I'm 37. I hope to be old af, w Styles capping off a stellar 10-15 year career w us — Southside Jim (@IStoleAPie) April 26, 2026

Joshua Josephs Gets Some Love

Joshua Josephs he will make it he does good getting off the ball quick — no way (@no_way24231) April 26, 2026

Robert Henry Jr. Draws Lofty Comparison

Watch the tape on him RB go to you tube beast seriously he runs like Derrick Henry from Baltimore pic.twitter.com/Jtj5v4L4gJ — Warren Gaskins (@warren_gas77608) April 26, 2026

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