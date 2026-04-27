Commanders Lauded for Impressive 2026 NFL Draft Haul

The Washington Commanders executed their plan to near perfection during the 2026 NFL Draft.

After landing one of their top overall targets in Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, the Commanders added further depth on both sides of the ball, selecting prospects such as Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams, Tennessee defensive end Joshua Josephs, and Penn State running back Kaytron Allen.

Moving into the remainder of the offseason, Washington is excited about the new additions to its roster. Multiple members of the draft class may compete for starting roles.

The franchise was already confident in its haul internally. That said, it's nice to see the Commanders being recognized nationally.

Washington Commanders Earn A- For 2026 NFL Draft Class

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the draft, CBS Sports' Carter Bahns graded the incoming additions for all 32 teams across the NFL.

The Commanders came in at an A-, tied for the New York Giants for tops in the NFC East. Only two teams in the league had a higher grade, with the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders both achieving an A.

Along with Washington, seven other franchises earned an A-.

Styles is projected to make an instant impact in the middle of the defense.

"The Commanders have their Von Miller replacement," Bahns wrote. "The veteran linebacker remains a free agent, and selecting the best player at his position in the draft suggests Washington is content to let him walk."

"There is always a positional value discussion when it comes to taking inside linebackers in the first round, but Styles has been widely considered a top-10 talent since his remarkable showing at the combine," Bahns added.

Offensively, Washington earned an A+ for landing Williams in the third round and a B+ for scooping up Allen later.

"Washington also identified a couple new weapons for Jayden Daniels," Bahns wrote. "With Terry McLaurin returning as the only sure thing in the receiving corps, the Commanders needed to come out of this draft with a plus receiver to inject some young excitement into the group."

"They got that in Antonio Williams, who played in the slot at Clemson and will get open at a high rate in this offense," Bahns continued. "And at running back, Kaytron Allen was one half of a dynamic Penn State duo for four years and now brings some bully-ball tendencies to Washington."

Time will only tell which Commanders' draft picks live up to their ceiling and ultimately make a positive impact on the franchise.

The newcomers will get their first opportunity at rookie mini-camp, which is just around the corner.

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