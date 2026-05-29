The New Offensive Chemistry: Why Jayden Daniels is Already Finding His Favorite Target in Chig Okonkwo

Washington Commanders General Manager Adam Peters had a plan for the team's offense when free agency began in April. That plan included adding weapons to help Jayden Daniels move the chains and finding a replacement for Zach Ertz at tight end without breaking the bank on overpriced talent. Peters was able to do both in one move, signing 26-year-old Chig Okonkwo to a three-year, $27 million deal away from the Tennessee Titans ($16.7 million fully guaranteed).



That move may already be well on its way to paying dividends for the Commanders as Daniels and Okonkwo began working together this week with new offensive coordinator David Blough. Washington's offense was heavily criticized last year for not moving around enough pre-snap and for spending too much time in the shotgun/running no-huddle. Blough has specifically stated he wants to protect Daniels by spending more time under center, utilizing the ground game, and targeting Terry McLaurin as much as possible while staying unpredictable and moving all the offensive pieces around. For example, having McLaurin move from the outside one play to the slot the next, all while using plenty of pre-snap motion to keep the defense guessing (his playbook reportedly borrows from former Lions offensive coordinator and current Bears playcalling head coach Ben Johnson). Blough is banking on the game's unpredictability giving Jayden Daniels the extra edge that will make him deadly.



Daniels was asked about his thoughts on Chig at Wednesday's press conference. “I mean, I was super excited we got Chig. Just how he plays, he plays fast," Daniels said. "Everything's one hundred percent with him, so he's smart. So he’s been in this league for some time, and now he gets to go out there and show his talents on a bigger stage and a bigger role in the offense. So, I'm super excited to also build that rapport with him too.”



That sounds like Jayden already gets Chig, even though he hasn't known him for very long. The truth is, Okonkwo was stuck in Tennessee in a physical loop of sorts that changes every 3-4 years with the incoming coaching staff. This leads to incomplete development or misusage of talent, along with a long string of unsuccessful quarterbacks. Washington has dipped into this model a time or three.

In case you need an OTA fix, here's Chig Okonkwo running a little whip route #GoTerps pic.twitter.com/yVhwuoeStB — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) May 29, 2026

Why the Commanders Tight Ends 2026 Group Looks Completely Different

Hearing Jayden Daniels speak highly of Chig Okonkwo is not surprising; he's a class act and a smart person who can see the bigger picture and appreciates what makes his job easier. One of the things that's hard to miss about Daniels this year is that his demeanor is more focused on building close relationships with his teammates in the locker room. He's the leader among those men and remains the team's focal point in terms of direction offensively, even if they want him doing less on the ground.



Daniels is not the only one who has noticed Chig and what the new offense offers. Terry McLaurin also mentioned Okonkwo while answering questions at a celebrity golf event a couple of weeks ago. "You know, there's going to be opportunities for me to take away coverage for Chig (Okonkwo) and for, you know, Trey and, you know, Bill (Croskey-Merritt) and just so many other guys on our offense," McLaurin said. "I think that's cool when you have an offense that has multiple looks and formations that can make things look the same and marry together. It provides opportunities for everybody because the defense has to worry about you being in the receiver position: one, two, and three on the left or the right. You know what I mean? There's just so many different combinations we can do now that I feel like it frees up a lot of people."

10 targets a game for Terry McLaurin?

“I love that” pic.twitter.com/n91p0ouaiG — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 19, 2026

Chigoziem Okonkwo Stats: An Elite Yards-After-Catch Weapon

Okonkwo spent the last four years in Tennessee being highly underutilized. In 68 games (42 starts), he had 194 catches for 2,017 yards and eight touchdowns. The stat to zero in on in his stat sheet is his yards after catch (YAC). Chig had 1,105 yards after the catch (5.7 yards per catch), meaning he created over half of his own yards himself. It should be noted that since being drafted by the Titans in 2022, Okonkwo has had six different starting quarterbacks throw him the ball.



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