The Washington Commanders had their 2026-27 campaign finalized last week. Though the Commanders already knew that seven of their 17 regular season games would fall against teams that made the playoffs last year, the schedule-makers didn't do the franchise many favors.

Washington has a few obstacles to overcome during the first half of the season. The Commanders will be on the road for the opening two weeks before finally opening their home slate against the defending Super Bowl champions in late September.

It feels like the early slate could define head coach Dan Quinn's third year with the franchise.

Following an offseason of changes, the Commanders can't afford to drop to the bottom of the NFC East.

Commanders Projected As No. 24 Team In NFL After Schedule Release

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of the NFL releasing the schedule for the upcoming year, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano took a stab at ranking every team in the league based on the slate they'll be facing.

Somewhat disappointingly, Washington slotted in at No. 24, last in the division.

The Commanders came in behind the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 4), New York Giants (No. 19), and Dallas Cowboys (No. 21).

"Surviving their first eight games may not be possible. They only play three of those on the road, but they’re at Philly and Dallas to open the season and then off to San Francisco in Week 6," Vacchiano wrote. "They also play the Seahawks and Rams. They don’t really have a break until they get to Arizona in Week 12."

Last season, the ninth-worst team in the league finished with a 6-11 record. While that would technically be an improvement for the Commanders, that's not an adequate step forward with everything that has been invested over the last few months.

At the end of the day, Washington will live and die by the performance and health of star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Plagued by injuries and inconsistency last season, the franchise is relying on Daniels to rise to his potential.

The swiftly approaching summer will start to paint the picture of how far the Commanders can go when the ball kicks off in September.

Official 2026 Schedule

• Week 1 at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, September 13 at 4:25 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, September 20 at 4:25 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts – London, England (Sunday, October 4 at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network)

• Week 5: vs. New York Giants (Sunday, October 11 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 6: at San Francisco 49ers (Monday, October 19 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN/ABC)

• Week 7: BYE

• Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, November 1 at 8:20 PM ET on NBC)

• Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, November 8 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 10: at New York Giants (Thursday, November 12 at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video)

• Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday, November 23 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN)

• Week 12: at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, November 29 at 4:25 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 13: at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS)

• Week 14: vs. Houston Texans (Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS)

• Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, December 20 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX)

• Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings (Saturday, December 26)

• Week 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Saturday, January 2)

• Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Saturday, January 9 OR Sunday, January 10)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.