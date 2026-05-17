Predicting the Commanders 2026 Record: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

The Washington Commanders knew they would have a tough schedule based on their opponents in 2026, but that became even more realistic after the official schedule release this past week.

Whether it's starting the season off against two NFC East rivals, no bye week after their trip to London, or the brutal 11-game stretch to cap off the season, head coach Dan Quinn and the Commanders will have their work cut out for them as they hope to return to contender status.

As the Commanders look to turn things around after their 5-12 season in 2025, we take a week-by-week look at how their games will play out while predicting their record throughout the 2026 season.

Week 1 at Philadelphia Eagles: L (0-1)

It's never easy to open the season against a division opponent, let alone against the one that has run the division in recent years, including when the Eagles prevented the Commanders from reaching the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Going up against the Eagles this early with so many changes will be a struggle for the Commanders. They keep it close, but ultimately will drop to 0-1 to start the season.

Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys: L (0-2)

The Commanders will start the season with two road games against NFC East opponents. Not ideal. Washington has struggled in 'Jerry's World' recently, and Dallas' offense, being one of the best in the league, will undoubtedly present problems for a young Commanders' defense. It's a massive uphill battle early for the Commanders, and unfortunately, they start the season 0-2.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Week 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks: W (1-2)

The Commanders return home to face the defending Super Bowl Champion Seahawks. The Seahawks are still a tough team despite the number of losses they had this offseason, but we think with the home crowd behind them, the offense and defense are able to stifle Seattle and come away with a much-needed victory.

Week 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts (London): W (2-2)

It's never easy to come away with a victory in a place you've never played before, but the Commanders will come away with one against the Colts in London. With Daniel Jones still working back to 100 percent following his Achilles tear last season, the Commanders' newly vaunted defense secures its first signature performance on the international stage.

Week 5 vs. New York Giants: W (3-2)

While many would imagine this as a trap game after flying back over the pond, the Giants are in restructure mode after hiring John Harbaugh as head coach. The Giants are a young team that is still trying to figure out an identity, and while they are a physical division opponent, the belief is that they are still a few pieces away from being a true contender. Give us the Commanders in a tightly contested battle at home.

Week 6 at San Francisco 49ers: L (3-3)

A cross-country flight after being overseas isn't necessarily an ideal situation, but nonetheless, the Commanders must rise up for the occasion. A Monday Night Football bout against the 49ers will be tough, especially for the defense, which will have to contend with Kyle Shanahan's play calling and a revamped offense with Christian McCaffrey and Mike Evans. It's a heavy ask of the young secondary, and likely ends in a loss before the bye week.

Week 7: Bye

The Commanders fought admirably through the first six weeks of the season, going 3-3. They get some much-needed rest before finishing off the season with 11 straight games.

Week 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: W (4-3)

Fresh out of their bye week, the Commanders are fully rested and ready to go as they look to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Washington should have ample time to prepare for the Eagles, and we think that they will come prepared. The defense shocks everyone, shutting down the Eagles' offense in a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup to come away with a victory to split the season series.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Week 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams: L (4-4)

Back-to-back home games should favor the Commanders here, but they will have to battle yet another elite offensive head coach in Sean McVay. Unfortunately, McVay's offense will stretch the Commanders' defense thin, exploiting the youth at all levels as he finds gaps in their improved defense. The Commanders drop one here.

Week 10 at New York Giants: W (5-4)

It will be a quick turnaround for the Commanders from Week 9 to 10 as they face off against the Giants on Thursday Night Football for their second meeting of the season. While their first matchup will likely be tightly contested, we fully expect this one to be different. Despite the game being on the road, we can see the Commanders coming away with a comfortable victory to get them back over .500.

Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: W (6-4)

This Monday Night Football matchup with the Bengals is sure to be one of the most electrifying offensive outputs of the season. With Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow going punch-for-punch, it will be up to who has the ball last. With the game being at home for a primetime matchup, we think the team rises to the occasion to come away with victory.

Week 12 at Arizona Cardinals: W (7-4)

The Cardinals aren't seen as a threat to anyone. They are rebuilding, again, and despite improvements on the roster, it's hard to imagine them competing with the Commanders. Washington's pass rush should dominate this game as they get after Jacoby Brissett or whoever is behind center. It should be a dominant victory for the Commanders.

Week 13 at Tennessee Titans: W (8-4)

The Commanders secure a fourth straight victory after losing to the Rams in Week 9, here on the road against Cam Ward and the Titans. While the Titans' defense will have its moments of success against Washington, the Titans are still a young team with a new coaching staff. If they make Ward ancy in the pocket and limit what they do on offense, then a win is definitely feasible in Music City.

Week 14 vs. Houston Texans: L (8-5)

After four straight wins, the Commanders will unfortunately suffer a loss against the Texans. Houston has one of the NFL's top defenses, led by Will Anderson Jr., which will make life extremely tough on the Commanders' offense. The Commanders are on the rise, and the Texans are tiptoeing the line of contender status. Expect a tight, low-scoring affair with the Commanders dropping the game late.

Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons: W (9-5)

After the loss to the Texans in Week 14, the Commanders bounce back and come away with a victory against the Falcons. The running game should wear down the Falcons' defensive front, and while the game may be a bit closer than many would have liked, the Commanders squeak out a victory against a team that has had their number in recent years.

Week 16 at Minnesota Vikings: L (9-6)

It's never easy going on the road to face the Vikings. Minnesota has one of the NFL's best fan bases and still has a top defense under Brian Flores. The defense will absolutely give the Commanders' offense problems as they attack from all different directions, but it's thanks to an upgrade at quarterback, Kyler Murray, that will ultimately give the Vikings enough to come away with the win.

Week 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars: L (9-7)

It's a tough end to the season for the Commanders as they suffer back-to-back losses here before the final week of the regular season. The Jaguars have found new life since Liam Coen took over as head coach, and the culture seems to have already shifted in a positive direction. This game looks about as evenly matched as possible, so it will likely come down to what defense can show up with a key takeaway or special teams play. The Jags take this tightly contested contest at home in Duuuval.

Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys: W (10-7)

The Commanders are fighting to keep their Wildcard playoff hopes alive in Week 18, and have a great chance of securing that against their NFC East rivals in order to get into the postseason. After not being able to keep up earlier in the season against the 'Boys, the Commanders unload everything they have in the clip to split the season series and get into the playoffs.

Final Record: 10-7

The Commanders end the regular season with a 10-7 record, which is good enough to get them into the playoffs as they double their win total from 2025 in large part due to Daniels' staying healthy throughout the season and improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

Finishing at 10-7 should be viewed as a win for Washington, and if they are able to find any success in the playoffs, it will be the cherry on top. No one is predicting that the Commanders are quite ready to be Super Bowl contenders, but their 2026 season will definitely be a step in the right direction.

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