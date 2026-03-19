3 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Commanders

The Washington Commanders had one of the more successful free agency periods out there, with more moves potentially on the horizon.

Adam Peters and his staff had a clear direction in mind as free agency played out, and while some may be right in saying that the Commanders went quantity over quality, they ultimately raised the floor and ceilings at every position and still have some of the most salary cap room in the league, and the 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

While free agency and the draft are the best ways to add talent to the roster, the Commanders have shown in the past that they aren't afraid to go the trade route in order to elevate a major position of need.

Last offseason, Washington acquired LT Laremy Tunsil to more than solidify Jayden Daniels' blindside, and with no trades this offseason, it got us thinking who they should pick up the phone and check in on with the initial wave of free agency completed.

The Jayden Daniels Connection

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There has been plenty of talk surrounding Brandon Aiyuk somehow making his way to the DMV area to team back up with his former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, but the 49ers have made it clear they have no intention of releasing him at this point as they look to net a return given they are off the hook when it comes to Aiyuk's former quarantees.

At this point, it seems the 49ers will look to trade the disgruntled and controversial wideout, and the Commanders seem like one of the better fits. An elite route-runner and intermediate merchant, Aiyuk would be a welcome addition to a wide receiver group lacking elite play on the outside opposite of Terry McLaurin.

It's not quite known what the 49ers' asking price is for Aiyuk, but given his interesting separation from the team and prior injury history, he could be acquired for a late Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft or even a Day 3.

The Cerebral Center

Cleveland Browns C Luke Wypler

Cleveland Browns center Luke Wypler (56) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The offensive line has been an area the Commanders have kept most of their own. However, they have missed out on some of their top-tier free agent center options and also released Tyler Biadasz, who was quickly snatched up by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Currently, Nick Allegretti is projected to start at center for Washington, but he's a natural guard who will have to pick up snapping the ball quickly before the 2026 season begins.

The Commanders haven't been shy in trying to land a starting center, and trading for Browns' Luke Wypler would be a great addition to the offensive line. Wypler is a young, high-IQ technician at the center position who impressed in pass protection for Cleveland over five starts last year. His injury history could be seen as a concern, but the Browns have confirmed he is ready to go for 2026, even though he is currently slated as the backup.

The Browns could be willing to part with Wypler now that they have found a starter, and it likely wouldn't cost more than a fifth or sixth-round pick for his services.

The Vertical Eraser

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Trading for Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. would be a home run hit for the Commanders. Reports have emerged, whether they are true or not is another story, that the Jags have indicated Thomas Jr. is available. And while he had a bit of a down year this past season in his sophomore campaign, BTJ is still young, on his rookie contract with three years left of control, and a truly gifted playmaker on the outside.

Thomas Jr. would be the perfect complement to Terry McLaurin. McLaurin is a do-it-all wideout with elite route running ability, so adding a weapon like BTJ, who stands 6'4", would give Jayden Daniels a huge deep threat who can take the top off of defenses. A combo of McLaurin, Thomas Jr., and an elite rookie or the emergence of Treylon Burks or Luke McCaffrey would give the Commanders one of the most gifted receiving cores, matching up with the likes of the Dallas Cowboys' combo of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb and the Philadelphia Eagles' pair of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Jaguars are reportedly seeking a premium return for BTJ due to the nature of his high ceiling and youth, so you would expect him to go for a prime first-round pick (top-10) or a package centered around a later first-rounder in future NFL Drafts.

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