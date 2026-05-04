NFL Exec Warns that Antonio Williams Doesn't Solve the Commanders' WR Problem

There was plenty of talk about what the Washington Commanders should do leading up to the NFL Draft, and while they were able to net a solid class full of potential and value, it didn't quite align with what many had hoped coming in once it was all said and done.

One of the areas the Commanders were thought to attack was a wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin for quarterback Jayden Daniels. And while they did that by drafting Clemson's Antonio Williams in the third round, it doesn't exactly solve their problem in that neck of the woods, according to an anonymous NFL executive via Mike Sando of The Athletic.

'Bigger Player, More Size'

“Slot guy, solid guy, 40 time is way faster than play speed,” another exec said about Williams. “But he is fast. He can probably play a little bit outside. Solid pick. They need a bigger player, more size. Everyone seems to think they’ll get Aiyuk. Maybe they can get him at the right time, (when he’s motivated for) a new contract.”

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

One could argue that Williams' play speed is actually faster than his 40-yard dash time (4.41), but while fast and a reliable short-yardage, third-down guy, the anonymous executive hit it right on the head when describing what they actually need: size.

The Commanders' brass seem happy with Williams and have notably stated that they don't see him as just a slot receiver in David Blough's offense. He's a technically sound player, but he will have to prove that he is more than what has been seen on tape.

The Unstable Aiyuk Situation

The NFL executive pointed towards the continuous link of Brandon Aiyuk and the Commanders as a potential solution here, but things seem to still be at a standstill as the San Francisco 49ers await trade offers without showing any signs that they plan to release him.

If the Commanders were going to trade for Aiyuk, it likely would have come during the draft, so it seems as if they are waiting for the 49ers to release him. The Commanders have the money to give Aiyuk a solid contract, albeit lesser than what was voided by the 49ers during their relationship collapse, and he would most definitely solve their issue of having a bigger body who can make explosive plays opposite of McLaurin.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

End Game

It doesn't quite seem like the Commanders are done in the wide receiver department, and they are putting pressure on the depth of the wideout room after McLaurin and Williams to prove that they deserve a spot. They signed two promising undrafted free agents in Chris Hilton Jr. and Jaden Bradley, exemplifying that.

Either way, the Commanders still need a legit guy in their top three for Daniels, and while Williams will be a solid producer for them, they still lack exactly what the executive laid out.

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