How The Commanders Graded Out In 2026 NFL Free Agency

Quiet are the seas that are NFL free agency.

After a raucous start to the 2026-27 NFL year with free agency kicking things off, the Washington Commanders entered the open market period as one of the teams with the most to spend.

The Commanders were able to put together a solid free agent haul during Week 1 of free agency, and can continue to add as we approach the 2026 NFL Draft in late April.

Addressing the defense was an absolute must, and general manager Adam Peters and the rest of the brass made sure to take care of that early before focusing on building out the offense.

Washington hasn't been talked about enough when it comes to how successful a free agency they have had, but they are starting to get some love, as CBS Sports' Garrett Podell gave them a B+ for what they were able to do through the first week of free agency.

Commanders Get Passing Grade in Free Agency

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Washington still needs some receiving outside of Terry McLaurin, but general manager Adam Peters did a great job reshaping his defense in a hurry," wrote Podell. "Odafe Oweh racked up 7.5 sacks, tied for the 15th-most in the league from Weeks 6-18 after being traded to the Chargers, and he fits the goal of getting younger being just 27 years old. Oweh's three sacks of Drake Maye in Los Angeles' opening-round playoff defeat, a Chargers single-game playoff record, showed he can potentially be a team's top pass rusher. Chenal's elite athleticism is exactly what is needed in the middle after the aging Bobby Wagner clearly lost a few steps last season. Settle and Robertson slot in as likely starters as do Chaisson and safety Nick Cross, one of the best run-stopping safeties in the league."

Podell highlighted the work that Peters and the Commanders were able to put in on the defensive side of the ball, with a nod to the fact that they must still acquire a legit second threat at wide receiver opposite of star wideout Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders lost some key players in the likes of Tyler Biadasz, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacob Martin, and Jonathan Jones, but they have more than made up for it by re-signing players like Marcus Mariota, Treylon Burks, and Tress Way, and additions like Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Chig Okonkwo.

While some may think that a lack of star power will do more harm than good for the Commanders, it is obvious that they have raised the floor across the board by getting younger, more athletic, and more versatile, with most of the contracts signed being cost-effective with no huge impact on their wallet come future seasons.

Washington will undoubtedly continue to look at areas where it can improve, but most of their attention will likely be turned towards evaluating the rookie talent as we barrel towards the NFL Draft, since it is primed to take one of the best players available with the seventh overall pick.

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