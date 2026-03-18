Commanders Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far

This free agency, one word to describe Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters is aggressive. His aggressive approach this offseason comes as he looks to overhaul the roster and address the team’s Achilles’ heels from last season.

As the offseason progresses, there are a few moves the Commanders got right, but they also missed some key opportunities in free agency.

Out With the Old

Washington fielded one of the oldest rosters in the league, heavily relying on veterans in their 30s, and last season showed the risk in that approach. Multiple veterans landed on the injury list, which prompted Peters to shift direction this offseason.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One move Peters got right was getting younger, faster, and more available players to help fix what was a “broken” defense. Moving away from older veterans, he targeted players like edge rushers Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, along with safety Nick Cross.

While the defensive signings were not as high-profile, Washington applied the same philosophy on offense by adding younger talent to support quarterback Jayden Daniels. The team added tight end Chig Okonkwo and running backs Rachaad White and Jerome Ford after moving on from Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr., giving Daniels more weapons on offense.

Keeping What Still Works

Another move they got right was retaining key pieces, including re-signing punter Tress Way and wide receiver Dyami Brown returns as he briefly spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

An Offense Still Searching for Firepower

However, even with those wins, there were still missed opportunities, most notably the chance to land a top-tier wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. Washington missed on targets like Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Some believe the Commanders’ offensive additions lack the “star power” fans were hoping for to fix an offense that struggled in 2025. Critics question whether these moves will be enough to change the team’s direction.

Some believe the Commanders’ offensive additions lack the “star power” fans were hoping for to fix an offense that struggled in 2025. Critics question whether these moves will be enough to change the team’s direction.

Questions in the Secondary

The cornerback room also remains a concern as it undergoes significant changes. Washington released Marshon Lattimore and lost Noah Igbinoghene, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and Jonathan Jones, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team still has Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil, and added Amik Robertson, but more depth is still needed at the position.

What’s Still Missing

Overall, the Commanders’ approach this offseason has been to build a younger, more athletic foundation, transforming a slower roster into a faster one. However, the lack of a marquee receiver to support Daniels leaves a major need heading into April’s draft.

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