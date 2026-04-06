Texas Tech's Romello Height Could Become Commanders Next Developmental Pass Rush Star

Much of the focus when it comes to the NFL Draft is on who is taken in the first round and what kind of impact that player will have on his respective team. And while a blue-chip first-round talent is always going to be a welcome addition, Super Bowls aren't competed for just based on first-round talent.

In fact, many Super Bowls are won thanks to free agent additions as well as players selected in Days 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders saw major success in 2024 under the regime, but took a major step back in 2025. However, they have put in the work this offseason, understanding that a defensive shift was needed.

That started up front as they signed edge rushers Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu in free agency, but according to Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo, they might not be done adding here, as he listed Texas Tech's Romello Height as the perfect mid-round draft pick for the Commanders.

Height the Perfect Developmental Pick for WSH

"The Washington Commanders retooled their pass rush by signing Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu in free agency. They should add rookie depth behind the veterans," wrote Melo. "Texas Tech's Romello Height is undersized, but speed and effort led to a 10-sack season in 2025. Height has baseline athleticism to put on muscle mass and develop into a designated pass rusher."

Texas Tech's Romello Height | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Originally projected as a Day 3 sleeper, Height has seen his stock skyrocket in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft thanks to his 10-sack 2025 season with the Red Raiders and an impressive NFL Combine performance, which included an astonishing 4.64-second 40-yard dash time.

An older prospect, Height spent time at Auburn, USC and Georgia Tech before ending up at Texas Tech to finish off his six-year collegiate career. He will come in pro-ready after seeing plenty of action across major universities.

At six-foot-three and 240 pounds, Height is built perfectly as a 3-4 outside linebacker, comfortable rushing from a wide alignment or dropping into zone coverage, which will be key in new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' scheme.

The Commanders have made a point to get faster and more versatile, which throws Height right into their sweet spot.

Height would be a welcome addition, but likely would be given spot snaps, given the depth and need to show that he can be effective against NFL tackles, since he is on the lighter side when it comes to his frame. As more of a penetrator than a stack and shed defender, Height will have to get creative and learn how to use his leverage.

If Adam Peters wants to continue down the path we have seen this offseason, taking Height in the middle rounds makes a ton of sense, as he can be mentored by a similar player in Chaisson to eventually be the successor who will play opposite of Oweh when it is time.

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