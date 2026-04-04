Commanders Announce Official 2026 Offseason Schedule and Training Dates

The Washington Commanders have been clear about their intentions this offseason: get younger, faster, and more versatile.

This has been evident in every single move they have made in free agency, and that will likely carry over to the NFL Draft and their incoming rookie class.

We have already begun to see some of the Commanders putting in work of their own this offseason through social media, but we won't actually get to see cleats hit turf at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia, until offseason workout programs get started.

Those dates are now set, with the NFL announcing all 32 teams' start dates for offseason workouts, with the Commanders beginning on April 20th, with Organized Team Activities (OTAs) set from May 27-29, June 2-4, and June 9-11, before mandatory minicamp from June 16th to 18th.

Phase 1: The Foundation

The first two weeks of the program are strictly about getting everyone back acclimated within the organization and getting in shape with strength and conditioning. During this time, activities are limited to strength exercises, conditioning, meeting with coaches, and physical rehab.

This will also be the first time new arrivals get their first look at the playbook, and the training staff can set the physical baseline for how things want to be run.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Phase 2: Instruction

Entering the second phase of the offseason workouts, players will be able to move onto the field for individual or group drills as well as walk-throughs. This phase will be important for players to start taking what they learned in phase one and implementing it before taking it to live action later in the Summer.

This three week phase will be no-contact or team-on-team drills.

Phase 3: OTAs & Competition

Phase three is the closest thing to real football until training camp. During this time, 7-on-7, 11-on-11 drills, and the like are permitted with the caveat of still not being able to have any live contact.

This is a key time for players to start showing what they have, and when narratives start. With 10 days of OTAs, the competition will most certainly heat up, with some players starting to gain an edge on others.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mandatory Minicamp

Leading up to this point, all workouts have been voluntary, but here is where all veteran players will be required to show face.

The culmination of Spring, mandatory minicamp, will give us a clear idea of who the staff sees as starters heading into the Summer and how the hierarchy of the depth chart is taking shape.

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