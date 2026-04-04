New Roster Identity is Blinding Oddsmakers to Commanders' First-Round NFL Draft Pick

General Manager Adam Peters has not been coy when it comes to his vision for the future of the Washington Commanders, and he started to put those plans into place this offseason.

Younger, faster, more versatile. Those have been the key ingredients that we have seen from Peters and the Commanders in free agency, and what is surely going to be the featured tangibles of their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Washington has been linked to almost all of the projected top-10 players expected to go in the draft outside of quarterbacks and offensive linemen, so we decided to check in with DraftKings to see who is the odds-on favorite to be taken seventh overall, as well as those that could provide bettors with great value.

The Favorite

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Despite their signing and re-signing of three running backs this offseason with Rachaad White, Jerome Ford, and Jeremy McNichols, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is still the favorite to be selected by the Commanders with the seventh overall pick at +215.

Love is a do-it-all back that would dive deep into the Commanders' philosophy of being extremely versatile. Some would make the argument that it doesn't make sense to take Love here, given the crowded backfield, but the majority of those players are on one-year deals, which would give Love time to acclimate to the NFL before becoming either a true 1A or 1B back with Jacory Croskey-Merritt come 2027.

The Field

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates with linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Love is still the favorite, Peters hasn't done the oddsmakers in Vegas any favors with his free agency acquisitions, which have caused the field to gain some traction.

Coming behind Love, in order of best odds to be taken by the Commanders seventh overall, is Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (+370), his teammate and wide receiver Carnell Tate (+400), Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (500), LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (+500), Texas Tech edge David Bailey (+650), and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (+750).

It's true chaos when trying to determine which direction the Commanders are going to go once they are on the clock, but with the majority of the favorites being on defense, it seems like this is the general direction of how things will shake out. Peters has kept things close to his chest on the game plan heading into the NFL Draft, but he has said they don't necessarily have to force a pick due to what they were able to accomplish in free agency.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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