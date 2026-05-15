Sonny Styles Fit in the Commanders Defensive Scheme Requires One Key Adjustment

The Washington Commanders were determined to approach defense differently this season after having a disappointing unit in 2025. The first step was getting a new defensive coordinator, and they found that in Daronte Jones.

A New Defensive Identity

With Jones stepping in, the team is looking to build a more flexible defensive unit and move away from the predictable schemes they showed before every snap. Jones’ goal is to confuse quarterbacks by constantly changing formations and disguising players, keeping opposing offenses guessing.

And that’s why Sonny Styles caught the eye of the Commanders' front office and was chosen with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Styles fits perfectly into Jones’ vision because he can play multiple positions. At Ohio State, Styles lined up at safety, linebacker, and even edge rusher.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While Washington officially lists him as a linebacker, with Jones, we can expect Styles to be much more than that. He will have a more unique role than a traditional linebacker. He is expected to move around the field in a hybrid role that allows him to play beside veterans Frankie Luvu and Leo Chenal.

The "Wind-Up" Philosophy

Jones often says, “It’s not how they line up, it’s how they wind up.” That means the defense may start in one formation and quickly shift into another after the snap. Styles’ athleticism and versatility make him one of the key pieces in making that system work.

Styles seems like the perfect player to fit into that scheme. However, there is one important adjustment he needs to make to succeed in the NFL. In college, he could rely on his speed and athletic ability to recover if he reacted too quickly to a fake or misdirection play. In the NFL, mistakes like that can lead to big plays for the offense.

Fixing the "Safety Eyes" Habit

Styles sometimes plays with what coaches call “safety eyes.” He reacts aggressively toward the line of scrimmage when he sees a possible run play. That instinct helped him make plays in college, but in Jones’ defense, it can create openings in the middle of the field.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (6) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

To become successful in this system, Styles must improve his discipline and patience. Instead of attacking immediately, he will need to trust the defensive line, players like Daron Payne, Jer’Zhan Newton, and Odafe Oweh, to control the first wave of the play. That will allow Styles to stay in position and keep the defense balanced behind them.

The Potential Payoff

If Styles can make that adjustment, he has the talent to become more than just a starting rookie. He could become the centerpiece of a defense the Commanders hope can return to elite status.

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