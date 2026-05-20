DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 20, delivering new users $100 in bonus bets after placing just a $5 wager. With the NBA Western Conference Finals, NHL playoffs, MLB, and WNBA all in action, there has never been a better time to get started.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

Whether you back the San Antonio Spurs to steal another game in Oklahoma City or take the Thunder to bounce back in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the outcome of your first bet does not affect your bonus. Win or lose, the $100 in bonus bets arrives within 72 hours of your wager settling. You could also target the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference Final, or find value across the MLB or WNBA slates.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Bonus arrives as four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for tonight's games

Claiming this DraftKings promo is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before tip-off or puck drop tonight:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, such as the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game 1, or any MLB or WNBA matchup. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across all major sports. These deals are updated regularly and cover everything from NBA playoff series prices to individual game props.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers appear frequently, so it is worth browsing before placing your next wager to make sure you are getting the most out of your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.