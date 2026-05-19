DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs, MLB and WNBA

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Tuesday, May 21. New users can claim $100 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager on any market, including Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Playoffs, MLB and WNBA

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. No promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock this offer. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports betting market.

Once your qualifying bet settles, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. Say you place your $5 bet on Donovan Mitchell to lead the Cavaliers in scoring in Game 1 against the Knicks and it wins. You collect your winnings and still receive the $100 in bonus bets. If that same bet loses, the bonus bets arrive all the same.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With Game 1 of the Cavaliers-Knicks Eastern Conference Finals headlining the night, there is no shortage of markets to target. Whether you prefer betting on Jalen Brunson's points total, a Cavaliers moneyline, or an MLB run line from the packed Tuesday slate, this DraftKings promo codes offer gives you plenty of flexibility to get started.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for NBA Playoffs, MLB and WNBA betting

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to place your qualifying wager and unlock your bonus bets ahead of Tuesday's action:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and additional personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Game 1 of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks Eastern Conference Finals is a great place to start, but MLB and WNBA markets are also available. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning at DraftKings. Existing users regularly have access to a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions that keep the value coming well beyond the initial sign-up. DraftKings consistently refreshes these deals to align with major sporting events and busy betting nights like this one.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promos tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth browsing before you place your next wager to see what is on the board.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.