Commanders' Jayden Daniels Gives Surprising Remark About Rival Eagles

The Washington Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry didn't live up to the hype this past season as it did when the teams matched up three times in 2024, ending in an Eagles' NFC Championship victory over the Commanders.

The rivalry has only recently been revived with the Eagles' having dominant runs to the Super Bowl and the Commanders' future trajectory showing major promise.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is a somewhat new face to the rivalry, but he has performed admirably against them as he enters year three in the league. Normally, the rivalry carries hatred with it, but in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Daniels gave some props to the Eagles' faithful fans.

JD5 Shows Love to Eagles' Fans

"I love Eagles' fans. I mean, they just embody what Philly brings. And to be able to go out there and play against them, it's kind of just that thing," said Daniels. "Their environment is kind of like the closest thing you can get to a college environment... Yeah, for sure, if you go out there, you could beat Philly and Philly as a different type, but their fans, they bring it man. Especially, you know, as we're rivals with them in the NFC in the East, so I love playing against them."

Daniels' comments show signs of respect towards one of the most hostile environments in all of professional sports. Eagles' fans have become synonymous with being one of the more volatile in the entire country, and Daniels understands how difficult they make life for opposing teams.

Daniels has a 1-2 record against the Eagles through two seasons, but his only victory came at home. Daniels' 0-2 record, including the loss in the NFC Championship game in Philly, exemplifies how tough it is to play against fans like theirs.

Showing respect is great from Daniels, but you would also love to see him give some jabs as well. You want your quarterback to have a type of killer instinct and not be buddy-buddy with a rival. However, it's doubtful that his comments will have any impact on how Eagles' fans view him and the Commanders or how they will act once he comes to town.

Daniels would have had another shot to even his overall record against the Eagles last season, but injuries derailed that chance. If he can stay healthy in 2026, then Daniels will get another shot at beating the Eagles' faithful in their own stadium and at least look to split the season two-game series.

