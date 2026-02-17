Jayden Daniels Will Have Big Change For Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels needs to be a lot more careful in the upcoming season after suffering multiple injuries during the 2025 campaign.

Daniels' injury history is part of the reason why new offensive coordinator David Blough is hoping to have Daniels under center more often for the 2026 season.

“Yeah, I think, you know, it opens up some different schemes in the run game, some things that I believe in. It opens up different play actions and keepers and getting him on the perimeter in different ways. You know, I think there's a level of communication that happens under center," Blough said.

"I think there's just, there's different ways to go about things, and it's something that I'm convicted about that with his skillset, his fundamentals, the things that we absolutely loved about him when he first got here still ring true. And as we grow and develop, you know, I think a lot of teams that you saw even playing deep into the playoffs, you know, it was something that was a foundation of what they did. I think that is something that we will like to implement with him and, and get him in that position.”

Daniels to Play More Under Center This Season

Daniels will have to play under center much like veteran quarterback Josh Johnson did in the final two games of this past season. Johnson is 39 years old and does not have the same traits and abilities that Daniels and Marcus Mariota have, so the Commanders had to pivot.

With Blough serving as the interim offensive coordinator, he was able to implement that switch, which Daniels appeared warm towards.

“From a 30,000 foot level, when we teach quarterback play, not to dive too far deep into it, it's simple things. Taking a seven step drop instead of taking a five step drop or taking a seven step instead of a three. And so there's just basic fundamentals that go into that," Blough said.

"But even as the course of the last couple weeks of the season went on, he just got more experience at it with a little bit of a transition from our offense with [QB] Josh [Johnson] playing at the end of the year, and even when there were scout team reps that we had when we were working it, this has been a work in progress all the way through. So, it won't be completely new to him. He's got a ton of time with coaches that he is worked with in California to kind of grow in that area. And we'll hit the ground running on that.”

Keeping Daniels under center will come with an adjustment period; however, the chances of him staying healthy and on the field for the Commanders will increase.

The biggest reason behind their regression this past season was because of Daniels being hurt. That's why the team needs him as healthy as possible for the long run, because that is the key to the team's overall success.

