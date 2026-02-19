Could Commanders Replace Bobby Wagner With Eagles Free Agent Nakobe Dean?

If the Washington Commanders find themselves in need of a new linebacker to set their defense in place of Bobby Wagner, they may be able to find one at a great value just up the road. As Nakobe Dean heads to free agency, he’s doing so without a whole lot of hype around his name right now, but plenty on his resume to impress any team in need of off-ball linebacker help in 2026.

High upside, low cost

“The former third-round pick owns the type of athleticism and playmaking that could get him paid this offseason,” writes NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, discussing which free agent targets the Commanders and others might consider who could end up over- or underpriced. Dean, he says, is in the underpriced category.

“In four seasons in Philly, the off-ball linebacker proved he could get after the quarterback (7.5 sacks) and patrol the middle of the field. However, an extensive injury history could curtail his payday. The defender hasn’t played a full slate since 2017, missing 21 missed regular-season games over the past three seasons alone, and was out for most of Philly’s Super Bowl run in 2024. Teams generally shy away from spending big on players with long-term durability questions, which could put Dean on a short-term prove-it path,” Patra continued. Adam Peters has proven to be a fiscally prudent general manager since taking over the roster, and injury history will undoubtedly play a role in any negotiations.

When he’s healthy, Dean is clearly talented and made for NFL play. And he has experience setting the defense as well, which would attract teams like the Commanders if they find themselves in need of a quarterback for their defense.

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images | Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

The durability red flag

But like quarterbacks of all teams, and all players in any sports to that end, you’re only as good as you are available, because you can’t win games from the trainer’s room, as the saying goes.

Not only has Dean played just one full season since entering the league in 2022, but he hasn't started more than eight games in any season other than that one.

A prudent pivot from Wagner

At a $7.9 million per-year market value, according to Spotrac, the price tag sits among backup linebackers across the league, reflecting the immense talent and the lack of ability to stay healthy that have plagued his career so far.

There was a time Dean would have been at the top of the list of free agents, but when you take a closer look at why the Philadelphia Eagles went ahead and drafted his replacement in the first place, it isn’t hard to see that any investment should be made lightly, and with a firm backup plan in place, because you may need it.

