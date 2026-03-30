Commanders Land Explosive 42-TD Star in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Washington Commanders are closing in on the 2026 NFL Draft.

Following a season the Commanders are looking to put behind them, the franchise holds the No. 7 overall pick. Washington is in a prime spot to add an elite talent to its roster, and there are multiple directions on the table.

The team has needs on both sides of the ball. The Commanders could use a top cornerback or edge-rusher, even a wide receiver, to pair across from Terry McLaurin.

With that being said, if Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love is still on the board when Washington gets on the clock, he may be too good to pass up.

Commanders Projected To Draft Notre Dame Star Jeremiyah Love

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Running back isn't necessarily the biggest need for Washington going into the draft. Jacory Croskey-Merritt returns to the team, along with the additions of Rachaad White and Jerome Ford.

However, Love has the potential to develop into one of the top playmakers in the league.

The dynamic ballcarrier was recently projected to land with the Commanders by NFL.com's Mike Band.

"Adam Peters' aggressive defensive spending spree in free agency gives Washington the freedom to resist drafting strictly for need here," Band wrote.

"Even with the WR2 position opposite Terry McLaurin still looming as a logical target, Love fits exactly what Peters said he wants more of this offseason: "young, really fast, exciting, explosive talent." This multi-talented back adds another dimension for Jayden Daniels and the offense," Band added.

Love has plenty of speed, evidenced by his 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the second fastest time among running backs at the annual. He's arguably as impressive off the field as he is on it.

The unanimous All-American is a leader and someone who would impact Washington's locker room. The potential combination of Love and quarterback Jayden Daniels is pretty intriguing as well.

Love posted consecutive campaigns with 1,000+ yards during his final two seasons at Notre Dame. He had a career year last fall, rushing 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, while catching 27 passes for 280 yards and three more scores.

During his time with the Fighting Irish, Love totaled 2,882 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns, along with 594 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He finished No. 7 in program history in career rushing yards and No. 3 in career rushing touchdowns.

Love had 11 games with 100+ rushing yards in at the college level. He won the Doak Walker Award to cap off his stint at Notre Dame.

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 23.

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7)

- Round 3 (Pick 71)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

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