Former 11-Year NFL WR Makes Bold Claim About Commanders Landing Stefon Diggs

The Washington Commanders' offense wasn't consistent by any means last season. Yes, they saw success running the ball, but with Jayden Daniels in and out of the lineup with injuries, the preseason drama of Terry McLaurin's contract being a distraction, and a lack of elite playmaking outside of McLaurin, it's easy to understand why.

The Commanders have tried to subtly fix this by adding Van Jefferson and Dyami Brown in free agency, while also selecting perhaps one of the best route runners in the third round of the NFL Draft, Antonio Williams.

Washington has also been linked to disgruntled San Francisco 49ers' wideout Brandon Aiyuk, but things have not materialized for them there. Free agent Stefon Diggs is a new name that has emerged as a top target for the Commanders after he expressed interest and the conclusion of his legal problems, and former Commanders' wide receiver and 11-year veteran Pierre Garcon believes it would be a good fit for both sides.

'Believe It Will Happen'

"This would be really good for both sides. I believe it will happen," Garcon commented with some expressive emojis when taking to his X account.

Garcon, who spent five seasons playing in Washington but is most known for his work with the Indianapolis Colts, sees the Commanders getting this done.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone is aware of what signing Diggs would bring along with him, but if they were to sign him to a one-year type deal, it would be a huge rental for a team looking to revamp things on offense with aspirations of winning the NFC East and becoming a Super Bowl contender once again.

While the concerns over his off-field antics and potential locker room fit are there, Diggs brings a pedigree of success that is greatly missing from this young Commanders' team. Bringing in another vet would be huge for the development of the young guys in the room, like Treylon Burks, Williams, and Luke McCaffrey, which could set them up for more success later down the line once Diggs leaves the organization.

A perfect complement to Terry McLaurin, Diggs would be able to spread the field for Daniels, as it would give the former Offensive Rookie of the Year three wideouts with similar skillsets who can play every position at wide receiver, thanks to their unique ability to be incredible route runners with high IQs.

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