Commanders Locker Room Was Surprised By Kliff Kingsbury Move

The Washington Commanders went backwards on offense during the 2025-26 NFL season.

On the surface, most of the issues appeared to be due to injuries. Quarterback Jayden Daniels played in just seven games, Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles early in the year, and Terry McLaurin missed eight games in the wake of signing a three-year/$96 million extension.

Regardless, the Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury elected to mutually part ways following the campaign. A year after Daniels starred as a rookie under the mentorship of Kingsbury, the franchise was left searching for a new offensive coordinator.

It wasn't a move many within the locker room anticipated.

Kliff Kingsbury Departure Was a Surprise To Commanders' Players

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to veteran running back Chase Edmonds, Kingsbury's departure to the Los Angeles Rams came as quite a shock.

Kingsbury had the respect of the locker room, especially at the quarterback position.

"That move was a big surprise to a lot of guys in the locker room. Kliff was loved in that locker room, especially loved by JD (Jayden Daniels) and Mariota," Edmonds said in an exclusive interview with Casino Guru News' Kyle Odegard.

"When you look at what happened with all the injuries, it was just a really s---- hand that he got dealt trying to run the offense," Edmonds added. "It felt like we did the best we could do with what we had. So that move did really surprise me."

Washington ranked No. 22 in total offense (318.8 yards per game) and tied for No. 23 in scoring offense (20.9 points per game). The Commanders only scored 30+ points in one game and failed to reach 20 points in six outings, including a 31-0 loss to Minnesota in December.

Both sides will now get a fresh start as Kingsbury is joining a Rams squad that was one game away from a Super Bowl appearance. Meanwhile, the Commanders promoted assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough to serve as offensive coordinator.

"I’ve got a lot of respect for Kliff, a lot of admiration for him, and I think he will bring wrinkles to the McVay offense. When you look at the Shanahan/McVay system, that West Coast tree, it’s a very foundationally structured offense," Edmonds said. "When you look at the film of other teams that run that offense, it’s very similar. The rules are the same. The route concepts are the same."

Edmonds remains a free agent at this time. It's unlikely he returns to the Commanders, considering the recent additions of Rachaad White and Jerome Ford, along with returners such as Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols.

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